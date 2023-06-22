June 22, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

There was a knock on the door early in the morning. I was visiting Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada, as part of the Indian Summer Festival, an arts festival.

My host opened the door. Then she rushed to call me in a tizzy. “The former premier of British Columbia is standing on my doorstep,” she said.

In 2000, Punjab-born Ujjal Dosanjh became the premier of British Columbia, the first desi to become the head of any state in the western world, long before Rishi Sunak or Leo Varadkar. Dosanjh had already been British Columbia’s Attorney-General.

Around that time, I used to edit Trikone, the world’s oldest South Asian LGBTQIA+ magazine. We were always on the lookout for news items that fell in the intersection of South Asian and queer. I read that Dosanjh, the premier of British Columbia, had marched in the LGBT Pride Parade in Vancouver, the first Canadian premier to ever do so. At that time companies and politicians had not jumped on the rainbow bandwagon.

At the Indian Summer Festival some 15 years later, a distinguished-looking friendly man with grey hair came up to us after our panel on queer South Asian culture and said he had enjoyed it. He introduced himself simply as Ujjal Dosanjh. The name rang a bell.

“You were part of my newsmakers of the year quiz in Trikone!” I told him. He laughed and invited me for breakfast.

“Oh please don’t bother,” I demurred, not wanting to take up his time. I also had no car there.

“Not a problem,” he said. “I’ll pick you up. Eight o’clock ok?”

And that’s how the ex-premier gave my poor host in Vancouver the shock of her life.

Doing the right thing

I tell this story now because come Pride Month, we see rainbows everywhere. My Instagram feed has ads with same-sex influencer couples in designer kurtas coyly exchanging cosmetic jewellery. There are umpteen pride nights at bars and corporate diversity events.

None of this would have been possible without the first pioneers who stuck their necks out and dared to come out publicly in the media. Like those who did a ‘Friendship Walk’ in Kolkata in 1999, a far cry from the boisterous pride parades we see now.

But it was also about allies like Dosanjh who had no real stake in the game but did it because they felt it was the right thing to do. Dosanjh, who has written a memoir called Journey After Midnight (2016) and recently, a novel, The Past is Never Dead, says he marched with his wife and a gay cabinet colleague and good friend. He was excoriated by many religious leaders, Christian and Sikh, but he said he did it simply because he’d always fought for “equality and fairness and inclusion”.

When conservative voters asked why he was promoting LGBTQIA+ equality and legal rights, he would say, “I have three sons. If one of them ever came home and said to me ‘Dad, I am gay’, do you think I could love him less? Do you think I should?”

Walking together

Dosanjh may not have thought walking in the pride parade was a big deal but it mattered a lot to many watching from the sidelines even thousands of miles away from Canada.

Just as it mattered when economist Amartya Sen added his voice to an open letter calling for decriminalisation of gay sex in India in 2006. He had said he did not as a rule sign joint letters but felt compelled to ask independent India to “rescind the colonial era monstrosity in the shape of Section 377”. I remember going through the names on that open letter. Each one felt like a beacon of hope — Shyam Benegal, Shobhaa De, Derek O’Brien, Amitav Ghosh, Sonal Mansingh. That long list of names gave me the courage to add mine right between Arundhati Roy and Sanjoy Roy. I knew none of these people at that time but they gave me courage because in some sense I felt they were walking with me.

Pride is about celebrating queer lives as it should be. Pride is about pink capitalism which is also okay. But let’s not forget to salute those who stood up for LGBTQIA+ rights when it didn’t get them rainbow points. They did it because it was the right thing to do. Some were ordinary folks — an old school friend who called out a homophobic joke, the work colleague who came to cheer at a pride parade, your partner’s boss who invited you to the small family dinner, the list is long.

As for Dosanjh, I sat in his kitchen with him and his wife Raminder and ate an omelette. It was an excellent omelette but I should have been the one taking him out for breakfast to say thank you.

The writer is the author of ‘Don’t Let Him Know’, and likes to let everyone know about his opinions whether asked or not.

