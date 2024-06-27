Pride month | A history of Chennai’s Rainbow Pride march from 2009 to today

There are certain frames from Mohan Das Vadakara’s documentary Rainbow, which take us back to the sights and sounds of Chennai in 2009.

In the 21-minute film captured through a handheld camera, one sees a few hundred people congregating around noon by the Labour statue wearing shy smiles. They can be spotted carrying small rainbow flags and placards that read ‘Straight is a fine line’ and ‘I support LGBT rights’.

Soon, the shy smiles give way to slogans, song and dance. Those who do not want to reveal their identity wear ornate masks. There are bandhini dupattas and thigh-high shorts. The fashion is tres chic. There is rainbow-iridescence in the air.

This is Chennai’s first Pride parade, days before the decriminalisation of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

Three hours later, the march comes to an end at Gandhi statue. L Ramakrishnan from SAATHII, a public health NGO that has been part of Chennai Pride since inception, speaks to the camera as the film closes: “More people came than we hoped. This has been a success. Looks like we are going to do it again next year.”

Fifteen editions have passed since this first overt celebration of sexual and gender identities in the city. What has changed?

For starters, the promenade of Marina beach has altered drastically. The Pride march has travelled to the neighbouring Besant Nagar beach and has subsequently moved to Egmore’s Rajarathinam stadium. The few hundred participants have multiplied to become 5,000. A thousand more are expected to participate in the march this year on June 30, with drums and dance. The essence of the march, however, remains unchanged.

“In celebration, lies our protest,” says Jaya, general manager, Sahodaran, a non-profit organisation that protects the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community.

A look back

Although plans for Pride month begin at the start of each year, three weeks before the march is when Jaya and other members of the Tamil Nadu Rainbow Coalition, begin working in full swing.

Besides setting targets for raising funds and seeking permission from the Police and the City Corporation office, logistics need to be planned. Jaya says that she takes to the streets of Parry’s, Sowcarpet and T Nagar to buy rainbow-coloured sarees and cloth to make flags. Balloon sellers are mobilised and posters need to be made. The organisers try to liaison for better roads to make the streets accessible to those who use wheelchairs.

“Events for Pride month happen through June but there are three major ones that people look out for: Vannangal (held on the Saturday before the Pride march), the march itself and Naangal (post the march). Vannangal is a talent exposition event that encourages one to have no inhibitions. I’ve known men with beards wanting to walk as the most feminine versions of themselves. This is the place where they can be themselves. It’s wonderful to see members of the community do fashion shows, sing, dance and act in plays. Everyone is so talented,” says Jaya.

Ramakrishnan adds that during the Naangal segment of the festival, members from the community speak about their demands. There is discussion about the Centre and State Government policies that have aided the queer community and a call for advocacy. There are persistent requests placed for better employment and education opportunities. There are also demands for sensitisation of healthcare workers and members in-charge of law and order.

All this began when an organised movement consisting of members of several groups working for the rights of sexual minorities congregated to create the Tamil Nadu Rainbow Coalition in 2009. Attention to the lives of the queer community was brought to the fore.

“At the time, Sahodaran was entirely focussed on the welfare of trans people. It was only during the first Pride march did I realise that there were many other groups in the city fighting for the rights of lesbians, gay men, intersex people and the bisexual community. We expanded the umbrella,” says Jaya.

Over the years, the Pride march has remained the star of the show. Ramakrishnan says that he now sees young queer people turning up in large numbers, some even marching with their families. Allies also gather to show their solidarity.

Vee says that he took part in the Pride march for the first time six or seven years ago. The 20-minute car ride from his house to the venue of the parade was full of nerves. “I was scared. The minute I landed and looked at the flags though, was among the most freeing moments of my life. Over the years, I have made many friends at Pride. I dress up for the event but it only lasts three hours. That is when reality hits. Every participant can see that the event takes months to plan and organise. I’m grateful and go back to it each year,” Vee says.

Archanaa Sekhar, a Chennai-based activist, says that the celebratory nature of the event is what draws people to the day.

“A Pride march is where one can be their most authentic self. It is where the intersectionality of sexual identity and several other facets of life like caste, environment and allyship can be discussed,” she says.

Participation and allyship cannot stop with just June though. This is especially because of the rise in cyber trolling ahead of the march in 2024. “There is a consistent need for funding and volunteers. More importantly though, people need to show strength in numbers when members of the community are subjugated by the system or are in distress,” adds Archana.

“During the first march in 2009, we were flanked by the police on all sides for protection. It sometimes felt like they outnumbered us. Post-COVID though, there has been a huge influx of queer people. There is a lot to learn from Gen Z folx (an inclusive term) that tends to proudly assert their identity without lying down. The community at large may want to take inspiration from it,” says Felix, a volunteer of Orinam, a support group for members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Pride month may have begun as a result of an uprising in 1969, several continents away, to condemn the police raid of a gay bar in New York called Stonewall Inn. Several years hence, it has left its impressions on a South Indian city and its people far, far away. Today, the uprising at Egmore asks mostly for one important right in its chants: “Vendum vendum, urimai vendum. Urimai urimai, kadhalikka urimai” (The right to love).

Chennai Rainbow Pride March will take place on June 30, 3.30pm at Rajarathinam Stadium. Vannangal, the pre-Pride cultural event will take place on June 29 at Amaindhakarai Community hall, Harrington Road at 5.30pm. For details, log onto chennaipride.net.