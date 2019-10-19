Play it the other way

Today’s deal is reportedly from a club game in Denmark some years ago. How would you bid the South hand? We don’t know either, so we won’t quibble with South’s choices.

South ruffed the opening club lead, then led the ace of hearts followed by the jack of hearts. East won with his queen and shifted to the queen of spades. South ruffed and led the 10 of hearts to East’s king and East continued with the jack of spades.

South had to decide right now how he wanted to play the diamond suit. The standard play is to cash the ace and then lead another. As we can see, that would not work on this deal. South reasoned that East, who had shown up with the queen-jack of spades and the king-queen of hearts, probably had the queen of clubs as well. It would be most unusual for West to have led the ace of clubs from a holding of ace-queen. That would give East 10 high-card points, so there was no way he could also have the king of diamonds or he would have opened the bidding.

Accordingly, South ruffed the jack of spades in hand, leaving him with only one trump, and led the queen of diamonds. That did it, as it held West to just one diamond trick and South had his contract. Well played!