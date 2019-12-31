Planet goals 2020

Jacob Cherian, 37

The founder of terregeneration.com in Bengaluru has spent the last couple of years familiarising India with the concept of plogging, and thus managing to kill two birds with one stone. First, fostering a community sense of responsibility towards litter. Second, getting to observe first-hand the patterns of plastic waste in India.

“To start with, consumption and waste occur at individual, home, community and industry levels,” he clarifies, “Of these, it is very easy to take the first two categories and work towards change.

Plogger Jacob Cherian

On the individual level, bottle, cup, cutlery, straw and bag are the Big Five of single-use plastic — so reusable versions of these are what we should make a habit of carrying with us. If we can do that, we can save 5,500 pieces of plastic in a year.”

Yes, Jacob and friends have done that math. “Your use of these products is different, but on an average, people use at least three of these each day,” he says.

Households’ biggest weapon against the landfills is waste segregation. “Segregate into two bins at least, if not three. Don’t think in terms of wet and dry waste; instead categorise it into food, natural and unnatural waste. Moreover, you can segregate all you want, but if your waste is dirty, it won’t get recycled. So rinse those Swiggy vessels before you throw them.”

R Bharath, 28

“I’m just a fisherman,” says R Bharath. Truth be told, although fishing provides him his bread and butter, the 28-year-old from Gunangkuppam village near Pulicat, spends more time fighting for the rights of his people and the environment, than at sea. On an average day, you can find him at the small library he set up near a school in his village, listening to issues that people bring to his notice. “I head to the library at 10 am, after coming from back from the sea — I set out for fishing at 3 am,” says Bharath.

At the library, he brainstorms with friends for solutions; comes up with ideas to make their lives better. He is now dealing with the expansion of Adani Ports. “If this is done, it will destroy 32 villages in and around Pulicat,” he says, not to mention irreplaceable damage to the environment. “The expansion will also destroy the stretch of the Buckingham canal that runs through Pulicat,” he points out.

Bharath says that fisherfolk know to fight, but not exactly how. This is where he comes in. He files petitions on their behalf with the Government and organises people’s protests. Recently, Bharath got some school children together to clean up their beach. “We also went around the local market distributing pamphlets on shunning plastics and asking people to bring their own bags,” he says. Change is evident. “Shoppers take anna koodai (a wide-mouthed cauldron balanced at the hip) and don’t ask for plastic bags,” he points out. The trick is to educate people. “We’ve stopped using plastic to a large extent in our village,” he adds. Imagine the avalanche effect if this model is expanded to other parts of our country.

S Vishnu Priya, 32

It all begins with children. “They are our best resources,” feels S Vishnu Priya, who travelled across the country for four years while working on her documentary film Meel. The film deals with problems and solutions for our country’s waste. “It traces the journey of three kinds of waste: household, bath, and toilet waste, seeing where they go, what they do to our environment, as well as talk about how sanitary workers deal with the same.” While she is doing the post-production work for her film, the 32-year-old has taken on another project: a book for children on alternatives to plastic products in their everyday lives.

“We do not need any rigorous campaigns for the environment if we teach our children how to take care of it at a very young age,” she feels. Her book, that is targeted at children aged five and above, is mainly pictorial. So, here are some of her suggestions: replace plastic water bottles, tiffin boxes and cutlery with steel ones; use bamboo baskets or cloth bags to carry lunch to school instead of plastic baskets; instead of school bags made of synthetic material, go in for sustainable material like canvas; use fountain pens instead of use-and-through refill pens.

“Parents can buy their children wooden toys,” she says. “And balloons are a big no.” Vishnu Priya says that she’s heard of heart-warming stories of children leading change. “They make the job so easy.”

Arun Krishnamurthy, 33

His Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI) has spread its roots to varied parts of the country — touring neglected lakes in Ahmedabad, creating water conservation structures in drought-hit Marathwada, and restoring 54 water bodies in Chennai alone. EFI’s primary focus has always been on getting the local community involved. After a decade of coaxing people to fight for their own environment, Arun has much to say.

“EFI’s points of focus for 2020 are water literacy, water responsibility and water sustainability. Literacy means understanding where my water is coming from, where it is going, in what condition after use. Responsibility means knowing how much water I use for what purpose. Sustainability means understanding that everything I buy, everything I do has a water impact, and acting accordingly. Like knowing how much water was used to make that jeans I am buying,” he says, using the heavy water costs of the textile industry as an example.

This is information we are more than capable of getting, feels Arun. “If we think we can do nothing, we are underestimating ourselves. We have knowledge at our fingertips — we know about everything from the impeachment of the US President to the situation in Crimea. We have mobilised against CAA and NRC, so it is clear that we do care, and we want change. This is an immediate crisis that will affect our lives: we need to invest time and energy in water literacy.”

Gary Bencheghib, 25

Bali-based Bencheghib brothers, Sam and Gary, have been in the headlines for the past couple of years. Gary did an INK Talk in Hyderabad in December 2018, about how his organisation Make A Change World cleaned the Citarum in Indonesia, which was then the world’s dirtiest river. A film about the project went viral as Sam (22) and Gary were seen rowing down the river on a raft made from plastic bottles. It attracted the attention of the President and seven thousand troops were deployed to the river, and nearly 70 industries based alongside the river, which were illegally dumping waste, were closed down.

“Creating relationships with Governments is integral for making sure that millennials are not just seen and heard but also followed,” says Gary, who adds that this is the time for proactivity and solutions, not just talk. “I recently launched Sungai Watch, a project which focusses on river clean-ups. But we are officially launching this, along with the website, at the World Economic Forum in Davos at the end of January,” he adds. This project leverages technology to clean up rivers. Using Bali for pilot projects, he and German company Plastic Fischer created TrashBlocks and TrashBrooms, which filter out garbage from rivers as they juncture with the sea or the oceans. Soon, we will know how we can scale out these projects to other parts of the world, India included.

Gary says the drive for many millennials is all about whom one surrounds themselves with; his brother Sam is currently running across the United States in plastic shoes to raise awareness about the life of plastic. His girlfriend Melati Wijsen heads thriving eco-organisation Bye Bye Plastic Bags in Bali.

Compiled by Akila Kannadasan, Divya Kala Bhavani and Meghna Majumdar