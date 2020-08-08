Playing in a match-point game, South had to decide whether to bid four diamonds or four spades at his third turn. He decided to go for the higher scoring contract and bid four spades.
South was happy to see the opening club lead because it gave him an opportunity to discard his heart loser, or so he thought. He planned to take the spade finesse right after that. He rose with dummy’s ace of clubs, gobbling up his own king, and continued with the queen of clubs to shed his heart. When East ruffed the second club, South over-ruffed and now had to play trumps from his hand. He cashed the ace and king and got more bad news. It looked like he had two trump losers to go with one heart and at least one diamond. Can you see a ray of hope?
It was a long shot, but it was his only shot. South cashed the ace and king of diamonds, relieved that the suit split 3-2, and led his heart. He was in luck when West produced the ace. Having only hearts and clubs remaining, West had to put dummy on lead. South could run dummy’s clubs and over-ruff East should East ruff in at some point, thereby holding his trump losers to one. Should East never ruff, South would be able to discard all three of his remaining diamonds. The defenders were helpless. Well done!
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath