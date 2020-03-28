North’s leap to slam was a bold move. It’s the kind of bid one might make if his team is trailing near the end of a match. It might create a swing that leads to a comeback victory.

The easiest route to 12 tricks would be three club ruffs in dummy. West’s inspired trump lead prevented that. A 3-3 spade split combined with two club ruffs might also do it. Rather than just relying on that, South decided to see if dummy’s hearts could be established.

South won the opening trump lead with dummy’s 10 and ruffed a heart with the ace of diamonds. He ruffed a club with dummy’s low diamond and ruffed another heart, this time with the king of diamonds. Declarer crossed to dummy with the ace of spades and led another heart. When East discarded a club, declarer did the same, allowing West to win the trick. This was a good play, as South would have lost trump control if he ruffed. West exited with a trump, which South was able to win with dummy’s nine, thanks to his foresight in ruffing hearts with high trumps.

One more heart ruff established the suit. South drew the last trump and crossed to dummy with the king of spades to discard his remaining losers on the good hearts. Well played!