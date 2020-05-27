‘Petti’, a near-forgotten tool revered by tree climbers in Tamil Nadu, gets a new lease of life as a collectible

27 May 2020 17:09 IST

Proceeds from the sale of this tool will be sent directly to the tree climbers whose livelihoods have taken a hit following the COVID-19 lockdown

At first glance, it looks like the torso of a suit of armour — finely made, sturdy and rustic. However, this relatively unknown apparatus is actually used by tree climbers across villages in Tamil Nadu.

Colloquially known as a petti, it is a wearable pocket, handmade and used as a handy storage box in which tree climbers keep their equipment.

Apart from its utility, there is an artistic quality to a petti, which is exclusive to the State. That, and the exhaustive process that goes into its making should qualify it to be displayed in museums according to Chennai-based photographer Amar Ramesh.

Advertising

Advertising

He chanced upon one while socially isolating in his farm in Cheyyur. He says that although he has seen them on multiple occasions, now seems the perfect time to display it to the world. So, he took to Instagram.

Along with pictures, Amar also put up an announcement that these instruments, which also could work as memorabilia in urban homes, will be up for sale. Proceeds will be sent directly to the tree climbers whose livelihoods have taken a hit following the COVID-19 lockdown.

For the last decade, Amar has been travelling in and around Tamil Nadu extensively. Over the course of his journey, he says he has seen many such items of utility, slowly vanishing from the State. “We have a tree climber in the farm whom I have been having conversations with. For them, summer is the most rewarding season, when palm wine, nongu, and other palm and coconut products are in high demand,” says Amar, adding this summer is unlike any other.

The petti is made out of paalai, a part of the coconut tree which holds the coconuts together, when they bloom as a bunch. “The paalai is shaped into the form of a pocket by filling it up with sand and poking it into shape. This is left to dry in the sun for three to four days. After that, they insert a metal contraption which holds it together. Climbers say that they end up using the same petti up to even 10 years!” says Amar. A petti is more than just a climbing aid for them — climbers consider it sacred, for it ensures one’s safety.

“This is an instrument that has been passed on through generations. The most unfortunate fact is that we don’t know if our children will even get to see it,” says Amar. There are only a handful of people across the entire State who still make these. So far, Amar has managed to collect 20 pieces. And on an order-basis, he is planning to get more created. “It is definitely a conversation starter,” concludes the photographer.

Each petti is priced at ₹1,200. Message @amarramesh or @kadambavanam.farm on Instagram.