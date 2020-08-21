Pets up for adoption in Chennai

21 August 2020 17:22 IST

From cute-as-button kittens to calm and composed indie dogs — these pets are looking for a home in Chennai

Fudge and Fifi

He can appear at and disappear from any corner of the room in less than five seconds. A pro at juggling, acrobatics and performing the disappearing act, little Fudge is agile, active and simply amazing. With his partner-in-crime and sister Fifi, these cute-as-buttons kittens are a force to reckon with and together, will be the best addition to your family. Fudge and Fifi are about 9 weeks old and vaccinated. Call, 9962592579.

Fudge | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Brownie

The most calm and composed among his siblings, Brownie often plays referee to sort out disagreements among his sisters and brothers to ensure play continues unabated. This Indie boy is nine months old, vaccinated and neutered, and is ready to be your best friend. Call 9840035316.

Brownie | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Blackie

Her eyes shine brighter only than her black and glossy coat. Rescued with five of her siblings as a 15-day-old pup, she has blossomed into a playful, gentle and dainty girl who can steal your heart in an instant. This gorgeous Indie girl is nine months old, vaccinated and spayed. Call 6380809607.

Blackie | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Husky

He is as or even more gorgeous than a dog breed that goes by the same name. A pure Indie at heart, Husky can be the boss of any pack that he is a part of. He will make a great single dog and can get along with others as well. Husky is nine months old, vaccinated and neutered. Call 9840035316.

Husky | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Pinky

Shy and reticent at first, Pinky blossoms into a naughty and nimble girl once she gets into playtime with her friends. She will make a great addition to a family looking for a calm and composed pet. This quintessential Indie girl is nine months old, vaccinated and spayed. Call 6380809607.

Pinky | Photo Credit: special arrangement

(Compiled by Sweta Narayanan. To contribute, write to sweta.petpals@gmail.com)