Abilympics in Chennai gives jobs to 130 people with disabilities

Meenakshi S has a smile that reaches her eyes, slightly bashful. She flashed us one of those, as she took a break from sewing golden threads onto an sea-green cloth in front of her. The 18-year-old was one of the 400 people with disabilities — physical, visual, and auditory — who participated at the 19th edition of Abilympics, a vocational competition in fields such as tailoring, jewellery making, baking, graphic designing and floral arrangement. It was organised by Sarthak Educational Trust and National Abilympic Association of India, at Tattvaloka in Teynampet, over the weekend.

“I’m usually much better than this,” said Meenakshi, waving her hand at the design she had managed so far. Her sister, standing beside her for company through the three-hour competition, whipped out her phone as proof. “Look,” she said, showing a photo of a sapphire blue blouse that she had designed the day before.

“Today, I feel awkward with all these people around, all the cameras…” said Meenakshi, shifting in her wheelchair.

Not surprising: the chief guest for the event was Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

“Persons with disability in India face many challenges in gaining meaningful employment. According to a survey conducted by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment of Disabled People (NCPEDP), the percentage of PwDs in multinational companies is as low as 0.05% of the total workforce. Although it is a mandate for Government organisations to have three % of the total work force reserved for people with disabilities, the actual percentage which is occupied is only 0.54%,” he pointed out.

“I want to be a designer,” said Meenakshi. The competition was not only a means to get selected for the nationals in Delhi, and then to the international level next year, but also a way to get recognised by potential employers — on Day 2 of the Abilympics, about 25 corporates, including Capgemini, Reliance Retail, Puma, InterContinental Hotel Group, Big Basket, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Wipro, and Mahindra Finance, would go on to employ nearly 130 people with disabilities.

“The first International Abilympics was held in Japan in 1981, but for a long time nobody from India participated,” informed Dr Jitender Aggarwal, founder of Sarthak, “We started the NGO in 2003 to conduct the Abilympics.” Dr Aggarwal used to be a dentist before he lost his vision, and realised how difficult economic empowerment was for people with disabilities. “At Sarthak, we train people in soft skills, English and computers, along with industry training,” he said, “and the Abilympics is a platform for them to showcase these skills.”

Inside the Tattvaloka auditorium, different zones marked different fields of competition. About 50 participants — potential graphic designers — were exercising their Photoshop skills. On the first floor, five people were bent at their desks, focussed on shaping and filing a brass sheet into a pendant.

Next to the entrance, sat a group of people with hearing impairments, behind their flower arrangements. Sneha Chandekar’s arrangement of anthuriums, yellow and white chrysanthemums, eucalyptus, and dresinas stood out for its curated yet wild look — she would go on to win the silver. “I like being around flowers, but as for a career, I’d like to get a job in the Railways,” said the 20-year-old from Hellen Keller’s Institute, Hyderabad. “It’s more secure.”

While her chances of getting a Government job aren not bad, Dr Aggarwal mentioned that in the private sector, BPO, retail and hospitality sectors were doing the most aggressive hiring. “Because they have created that sort of friendly eco-system,” he said. “Persons with disabilities are more likely to retain the job,” he added, emphasising why hiring PwDs is a good business model for corporations, and not charity.