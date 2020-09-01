Confined to a space and enjoying it! Meet five people who are thriving during the isolations

From catching up on football matches and experimenting in the kitchen to taking a course about organic gardening, here’s how they are keeping themselves busy. Watch and learn

Day 160. Tuesday.

Beginning to sound like the Bigg Boss house? It isn’t. This is how many days it has been since the nationwide lockdown started in India. While many have ventured out either out of necessity or plain boredom, there have also been a few who have not left home ever since March 25.

And no, they are not complaining.

Iti Mishra, 79, Kolkata

Food consultant and home cook

This June, I had plans to do a popup menu on the French Alps. My friend has a restaurant there. The pandemic changed my plans. But I am not thinking of that; I am just lucky to be healthy and alive.

I have been at home since lockdown began in March and I am quite enjoying it. The only issue is not being able to meet my children in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Iti Mishra | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Normally, I am out and about and travel every three months. Now, I have a very strict routine. I wake up by 9 am. That’s because I sleep late. I am up till about 12.30 am trying to record the Champion’s League matches. I am a big football fan. Then the next afternoon I watch all the recorded matches and shout out instructions to the players on field (laughs). Barcelona is my favourite team in the European league and in the English Premier League, it’s Arsenal.

Every morning, after my tea, I read the news on my terrace, get as much fresh air as I can, exercise — mostly free hand and spot jogging. Then I wash clothes, which is also a good exercise, did you know? (laughs).

I do a lot of cooking and I am baking quite a bit now. It’s something I started during the lockdown; I bake bread once a week.

Afternoons are for catching up on my reading. In the evening I exercise again and play some music. It is important to move about and keep the joints activated. Then there are Zoom calls with friends who say they are missing the food I cook. I upload my food pictures on Instagram and they want to know when we can all dine together again. I miss entertaining them and my lunch and dinner parties.

As told to Priyadarshini Paitandy

Reeth Choraria, 20, Visakhapatnam

Student and food blogger

For someone like me, whose daily schedule involved spending hours in college and at cafés with friends, the lockdown seemed impossible to fathom. In fact, I would have been in Cambodia now, on a holiday with my mom, if all had been normal.

Reeth Choraria | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

I stay with my grandparents, so not stepping out of home was a necessity, considering how the pandemic is affecting senior citizens. The only outdoor walk for me is to the terrace. In the beginning, cooped up in my house, I found myself battling a flood of conflicting feelings, including claustrophobia and paranoia. I used to fight a lot with my sister. But a crisis like this also brings out the best in almost everyone. I soon found myself experimenting in the kitchen. This led to the start of my Instagram page. I sent my experiments to friends through a food delivery app and when they gave a thumbs up, I decided to get into cooking head-on.

Baking was my worst fear. But in May I finally whipped up the perfect mawa cake! My passion has kept me busy, but taming the mind was far from easy. I used to get restless. My friends would call, and I just couldn’t decide if I should step out. If there is one thing I miss the most, apart from my friends, it is the beach. It used to be my regular haunt. I don’t know when I will get to see the shades of blue of the Bay of Bengal.

As told to Nivedita Ganguly

Janu Joseph, 44, Chennai

Delivery manager, IT

March 25, 2020 is a date that has gone down in history to teach us a ‘new normal’. And, it continues to do so. I haven’t stepped out of my house since then, except for about five hours when my father needed instant medical care. I have realised that there is so much that can be done — managing your child, his class schedule, his entertainment, my exercise, cooking, catering for the extended family, household chores, catching up on reading or with friends, embroidery and drawing.

Janu Joseph | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Wanting to learn something new, I took a course in organic gardening and participated in a ‘grow your own fruits and veggies’ workshop. However, for now, it’s just one pot each of coriander and mint. To keep myself updated on the professional front, I have a couple of niche training schedules lined up.

No one can say ‘no’ to working with your feet up. Also, the kitchen is a lot closer than the cafeteria! But it does have its downside. I miss walking over to a colleague’s desk for a chat. Communication now is less affable with no pleasantries exchanged as endless calls line up.

As told to Deepa Alexander

Roma Lakhani, 31, Delhi

PR Professional

The last I went out was on March 16, for a client meeting for the PR firm I work for. We had work-from-home even before the official lockdown, so I’ve been on the laptop, working eight hours — I really enjoyed not commuting. The rest of the time, I’ve been reading, baking and binge-watching series. My husband, and partner of five years, and I, respect each other’s space, time, and privacy, so we split the house work, with one of us doing lunch and the other dinner. We also decided to fast intermittently, so that reduced our work as well!

Roma Lakhani | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

I didn’t feel the need to step out at all, because we decided that it was best if just one person went out. My house has a lot of light and cross ventilation, and a huge balcony, so I can step out and look at the park. I have parks both at the front and back and do not feel claustrophobic.

Since I always prefer entertaining at home rather than in a pub or a restaurant, I don’t crave that either. In fact, I don’t miss any aspect of the city. But I do miss travelling outside of Delhi. I finally had time to bake — cakes, brownies, and cookies. In September I plan to launch a home bakery.

As told to Sunalini Mathew

Arun Kunjunny, 39, Thiruvananthapuram

Photographer and life coach,

For the last five months, I have not stepped out of the gate of my house but I am enthused by the thought of greeting each day. Ever since lockdown started, I have been taking a photograph each day to chronicle this period. My photographs of flora, fauna, Nature and objects that I post on Instagram, come with tiny tales that add a new dimension to the visual element. It is a challenge to click something new every day, a different angle, an interesting perspective or a new view. That is what keeps me going.

Arun Kunjunny | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

I have been holding online classes as a life coach. I feel it is imperative for each person to be responsible and stay at home to help the doctors and the Government, and reduce chances of the pandemic spreading further. Things are easier with online transactions that make it possible to buy essentials for the house without having to go out.

Although I am a traveller, I have decided to stay home as long as the Government deems it necessary. I do feel like stepping out. But each of us has to be responsible.

As told to Saraswathy Nagarajan