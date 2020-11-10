Open Face Media’s animation films ring in breast cancer awareness

HYDERABAD:

Video messages are helping raise awareness on breast cancer, thanks to a Hyderabad-based campaign

According to the World Health Organisation, breast cancer accounts for 2.09 million cases and 6,27,000 deaths globally. “In this scenario, the pink awareness campaign is needed through the year,” says Pavan Atukuri of Hyderabad-based Open Face Media, that released 30 videos in 10 Indian languages in the past month, to raise awareness through first-person testimonials.

The campaign, launched in October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, will see a second chapter this week, with posters and six animation films set to be released from November 13. While Avinash Baghel, a music director based in Raipur, has worked pro-bono for the to-be-released animation films, the ones that are already out feature people like RJs, fitness coaches and educators spreading awareness in their own words.

Short videos with a big message

With ‘Gift a mammogram to yourselves and your loved ones’ and ‘Make sure you catch it young to cure it’ as the taglines, the company had released 30 videos of 30-40 seconds duration each, in multiple languages in October. The team reached out to men and women of all age groups, getting testimonials in Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Odia, Marathi, Gujarati, Hindi and Punjabi.

Losing his cousin to breast cancer spurred Pavan to look at ways to create awareness. “I realised awareness is the only thing that makes a big difference in understanding the dreaded C-word,” he shares.

Pavan shot two videos and sent it to friends and people in his broadcast list. With restrictions due to COVID-19, he sent the speakers a document through Google Drive explaining how to face the camera and shoot with indoor lighting. His team members Vinod Nomula, Pranesh Gotipamul, Shashank Nidamarthy, Vivek Reddypally colour corrected and edited the videos; a pink wrapper (frame) was designed, music and subtitles added before a release on their social media pages.

RJ Bhargavi, Pushpita Balakrishnan (Indus International School), fitness coach Sunil Menon and Pavan’s mother-in-law (with a message in Punjabi) are a few contributors who stepped in to raise awareness. Abhineeta Raghunath, a content professional’s powerful message in a song shows women how to check their breasts regularly.

Says Pavan, “We need to take this message to women above 35; like a monthly beauty parlour session, women need to check their breasts on the same day of every month. Breast cancer is completely curable but the key is to detect it in the early stages.”

The films can be watched on Open Face Media’s social media pages.