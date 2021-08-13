Panjim’s unusual flag hoisting ceremony

Why visitors to the sunshine state this Independence Day weekend should make time for the 60-year-old ritual at the Old Secretariat’s promenade

It’s just past 7 pm on a damp monsoon evening. I’m at the Panjim promenade, deserted except for the occasional local peering into the river, hoping to catch his dinner. Walking along the long footpath is a popular activity for visitors, but with some Covid-19 restrictions still in place, I enjoy the rare opportunity to have the footpath to myself.

All around me are expansive views — the Mandovi now swollen with flood waters, three bridges seemingly criss-crossing close to each other, the flotilla of bobbing boats, and the neon-lit fishing villages of Betim and Malim on the opposite bank. As I enter the city, I come to the exquisite Adil Shah Palace, which once housed the Secretariat of Goa. This is one of the oldest buildings in Panjim and one of the most statuesque on the riverfront.

As the sun sets in the Arabian Sea not too far away, something unusual (for the tourists) begins to unfold. Four uniformed members of the Goa Police leave their office in the Old Secretariat and cross the road to the tall flagpole installed on the promenade's pavement where the tricolour sways gently. One moves away, red baton and whistle in hand, to stop traffic, while another begins to unravel the loop of rope to lower the flag. The other two step into the now-clear road, at attention. Then, as the roar of traffic suddenly ebbs, a bugle sounds. Its plaintive call fills the hushed air as the flag is gently lowered. The tricolour is then folded with great care — the blue Ashoka Chakra always pointing upward — and put away until sunrise the next morning, when the flag is hoisted with similar ceremony all over again.

At Times Square New York’s iconic Times Square is all set to witness the ‘biggest tricolour’ on the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day. An initiative by the Federation of Indian Association (FIA), for the second year in a row, the flag is set to be 6 ft by 10 ft and mounted on a 25 ft pole. To be unfurled by the consul general of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal, the ceremony will be followed by day-long celebrations. The Empire State Building is also slated to be lit in the colours of the Indian flag.

Only when the flag is back across the road in its home, does traffic move again. The whole event barely takes a minute or two. Nobody minds.

This happens every single day, no matter the weather. Even though the Secretariat moved to Porvorim across the river many years ago, the old tradition remains. “This is the first flagpole installed in the city, so the tradition continues even now,” says Guard Commander Manoj Bandekar. “Only the national flag is raised and lowered with such a solemn ceremony. Other places in Goa where the flag is hoisted everyday include the Raj Bhawan — the Governor’s Residence — and the recently-inaugurated High Court in Porvorim.”

Raising the tricolor might be a daily event across select government edifices, but there are very few that the public are witness to. “Because we are on the main road, the public have a rare chance to see the ceremony,” says Bandekar. Pedestrians are asked to wait a moment, as a mark of respect to the flag. “To keep it consistent, we refer to just one newspaper, Tarun Bharat, for sunrise and sunset timings,” he adds.

Flying on schedule? While the entire country commemorates the country’s independence from the British Raj on August 15, a few villages such as Ratua and Balurghat in West Bengal wait in anticipation to celebrate their day of freedom on August 18. As per reports in The Telegraph, this was when they officially became a part of India in 1947, gaining independence not just from the British but East Pakistan too.

“When we were old enough to cycle, we used to pass by on our way home and stop for the ceremony,” says my husband, Luis, who grew up here. “It was nice to watch the pageantry of it all, including the bugle. We liked to stop our cycles and wait with other traffic; it made us feel like we had a proper vehicle as well!”

I’ve been a resident of Panjim for over 13 years now and this happens not far from my home. Whenever I’ve walked by, I’ve stopped and taken in the moment — the sudden silence, the goosebumps the bugle evokes, the slap of boots on the still road as the police salute in unison. I’ve taken my son to witness the ceremony as well and it is something tourists (and locals) should definitely see when they’re in Panjim.