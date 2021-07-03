Pandemic networks honour the dead and heal the living

By letting people share their grief, these initiatives enable them to find healing as individuals as well as a community

Andrea Jacob, dancer-choreographer-movement therapist, is one of eight siblings, and with numbers on their side, the Jacobs would naturally enjoy the sense of having a huge gathering by just showing up together anywhere.

“To be honest, all eight siblings have met together very few times. The two most significant occasions on which we did so were our parents’ funerals (in 2009 and 2011),” discloses Andrea, who lives with her husband and daughter and an extended family of animals, some named and others unnamed, at a seaside home on a section of East Coast Road, near Chennai.

With the siblings seeking their fortune in different climes, the gathering of the Jacobs is a remote possibility — that is, if one entirely discounts the possibility of having technology-enabled “remote” meet-ups.

“One good thing that has emerged from the pandemic is that as a family — since all are domiciled in different countries — we have decided to meet once a month, with all the siblings getting together online. Recently, in one of the monthly meetings, I brought up the theme of ‘grief and loss’, essentially to test the waters with the family just so that I get to know how to go about a social initiative based on it,” reveals Andrea.

Her preparation for the webinar “Coping with Loss & Grief: For Individual & Community” in the context of COVID-19 deaths was not getting off the ground the way she wanted it to, as she could not decide on the point from which to address the question.

(The free online session which takes place on July 4 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., is organised by Thunai [thunai.org] in association with Living Earth Trust [livingearthtrust.com] To register, go to https://forms.gle/aYfu2z9QconbzWBq7)

She was oscillating between the idea of giving her perspective on this question and the equally alluring option of eliciting answers from those plunged in grief due to bereavement. The Google Meet session with the family settled it for her. She witnessed an outpouring of emotions as these relatives dwelt on the dear departed, long lost but still fresh in the memories. The session was filled with eulogies, and remebering the dead — many of them gone years and even decades ago — in a manner befitting them left the living refreshed and re-energised. Andrea decided the July 4 webinar should take the same route.

“I thought let me just shoot out a request to a few who I thought would be willing to discuss their dear departed. These people have posted about the loved ones they lost to COVID-19. I sent it more to that set of people who are in my social media network, and they came back instantly. They wanted to know if they could share details about this webinar with others, and through that some unknown person sent a message in the morning, “I lost my father to COVID. Can I share about it?” Some would be sharing it themselves at the time of the webinar. And some others are giving me the privilege of sharing their stories, which I thought is a beautiful way of celebrating them,” explains Andrea. For Andrea, having those tributes coming at the July 4 webinar would be tantamount to paying the last respects at a funeral service — a tradition the senior Jacobs had encouraged their children to follow.

“Being a musical family, we have always showed up at funerals and sang. My mum Patricia Margaret Jacob would say even if there is nobody in the choir, we will go and sing. I did not realise how important it was until my dad John Louis Jacob also mentioned it, saying that you get invited to birthday parties and weddings, but you will never get an invite to a funeral. So, you show up.”

Free online memorials

While on the question of celebrating the lives lost, here is a couple of other perspectives. Families conduct elaborate online memorials to celebrate the lives snuffed out rudely and could be offered only a poorly-attended funeral. It is more than an exercise to lionise and honour the dead. It is a cathartic process that frees the living partly of an oppressive heaviness.

A snapshot of a page celebrating the life of a doctor who succumbed to COVID-19, from nationalcovidmemorial.in

Through these online sessions, they connect with others who have known the departed, and opens up the possibility for some healing. Unknown to themselves, between spoken lines, as well as the unspoken ones, some healing is bound to happen.

Those unable to run such sessions either due to diffidence or lack of skill, can turn to free common resources to celebrate lives that had been part of theirs. There is one such resource — nationalcovidmemorial.in — that offers visitors the option of posting eulogies and elevating COVID-19 victims to something more than a statistic. Painfully touching tributes offered on the website include the one for a young medical professional, Dr. Samdipan Mondal, who was serving the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in Berhampore, Murshidabad district, West Bengal. The note made a sombre reference to the fact that this doctor saw many children successfully battle complications and progress to good health and cheer, but unfortunately could not see the warm smile of his own newborn. The doctor succumbed to COVID-19 complications just a few days before his own child was born.

‘Just talk about it’

An initiative usually gets validated after one has walked quite a distance into it. Gazal Raina, a resident of Chennai’s IT Corridor, found hers validated when it was barely out of the blocks, and it happened in a manner she would have hardly imagined possible.

In early May, Gazal started an online free COVID-19 support group — Listening Circles: Stories of Covid Courage — and its flag-off point was still in sight when the effort received a definitive thumbs-up from a participant.

No sooner had the new participant finished explaining what brought her to the group than the rest were struck speechless. “There was absolute silence for the next one minute,” recalls Raina.

However, if bewilderment could be converted into sound, that minute’s silence held enough sound to drown the combined rumbles and roars and hisses of the Krakatoa volcanic eruption.

The lady had carried out five cremations in one week, having lost that many family members — mother, brother, sister and father-in-law among them — to COVID-19, and three other close kinspeople were still not quite out of the woods.

Gazal underlines what placed this lady in a league almost all hers. Despite the overwhelming tragedy, she had graciously taken it into her head that she had to give back to society.

“She was clocking four to five hours a day as a COVID-19 volunteer discovering resources — hospital beds, oxygen concentrators and the works — for strangers battling the disease,” elaborates Raina, who is part of the CSR operations of an MNC. The grief was real and a balm much needed, but it would not muzzle the instinct for an altruistic reponse to a common tragedy.

The brave volunteer admitted to hurting deep inside and to a need for some reassurance. “I feel blank inside,” Gazal quotes her as saying. That moment reaffirmed a belief that had led Gazal to launch the initiative in the first place.

From how her brother chose to deal with a personal skirmish with COVID-19, Gazal realised people needed more support than they would bring themselves to seek.

“Around the time I started this initiative, my brother also had COVID-19, and I saw him go into a shell, shunning communication with everyone,” discoses Gazal, adding that this drove home to her that some of those going through COVID-19 would force themselves into a conclusion that they have to draw upon their inner reserves of strength, and only that.

“Unlike most other diseases, COVID-19 does not allow the victim to go out and seek help. So, besides physical isolation, they may isolate themselves psychologically. However, deep inside, it should be traumatic for people to realise they have to take care of themselves. I told my brother if he did not speak about it, connect with others and share what he was going through, he would not heal from it.”

From the Listening Circle discussions, Gazal realised that many volunteers — just like the lady up against a huge personal loss — nurse their own pandemic-inflicted wounds but still reach out to others.

“The COVID-19 volunteering groups themselves became a point of interest for me. I really wanted to understand what really drives a group of people who just come online as a community of virtual caregivers, working round-the-click towards locating specific resources for strangers,” she points out, adding that she had interviewed a couple of these groups, and featured them in the Circle.

That begs the question: Who is this Listening Circle for? Gazal believes it is for anyone impacted by the pandemic in any manner — which means, everyone.

That includes people just living in dread of the virus, fearing they or their near ones would contract it at some indefinite time in the future. They need such support groups no less than others.

“We were constantly flooded with images of people’s oxygen levels dropping overnight and people passing away suddenly. It had created considerable panic and I thought that needed healing. One of the ways to ensure that is to talk about it.”

The Listening Circle is nowhere as intensely engaged as it was during the weeks marked by a surge in Coronavirus cases, and the Saturday sessions are not regular anymore. Says Gazal: “At present, it is largely kept on standby, and I only hope we never do not need it the way we did in May, at the height of the Second Wave.”

(She has been conducting these sessions via Zoom; and she would send out invites via the Facebook’s events feature)