Art at Heart features paintings by children from different economic backgrounds

India is a country where there is a yawning gap between the rich and poor, and it is an inevitable social reality. Keeping this in mind, HLC International School in collaboration with InkLink Charitable Trust hosted an art exhibition called Art at Heart at Sarala’s Art Centre, Cenotaph Road. The aim was to create awareness and bridge the social gap found in society, and empower less privileged and vulnerable children.

They chose 15 children from Kannagi Nagar who collaborated with 60 students from HLC International School, Chennai, under the mentorship of InkLink Trust. The motive is to promote equality in the minds of children at a very young age.

It was not just the lights that made Sarala’s Art Centre bright. A group of enthusiastic children sporting smiles were eagerly waiting to talk about their artwork. Each of their works, narrated a vivid story. And each of these stories had a social message reflecting the psychological reality of our society. Joy, peace, equality and acceptance were the central themes in most of the paintings.

“There are many people out there who don’t express their feelings and keep it within themselves. For example, ‘You Can’t See My Soul’, is a beautiful painting that depicts how people might appear happy, but are hurt, deep within. We chose dark colours to represent sadness and anger,” says Kaninika Sengupta, a participant.

The aim of the event was not to promote their work, but to create awareness — not only for the audience, but for the participants as well. As mentioned earlier, students from different backgrounds were chosen to form a team. They had to work in groups, collaborate and come up with ideas. “We wanted the children to understand the similarities they have, despite the economic differences. They are children and artists. No economic difference should be a barrier,” says Naveen Mahesh, director, HLC International School.

“Initially, the process of getting them together was difficult. However, we have made them understand the concept of social equality through various pedagogies,” says Lily Sengupta, managing trustee, Inklink Charitable Trust. The success of Art at Heart lay in the fact that it showcased a healthy collaboration of children of various backgrounds, promoting societal harmony in the long run.