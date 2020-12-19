Opportunity lost

North-South vulnerable. West deals

South won the opening heart lead with his ace and saw that there would be 13 easy tricks if the missing spades and diamonds both split 3-2. He turned his attention to possible 4-1 splits. Some 4-1 spade splits could be handled. Should West have a singleton jack or ten, the ace of spades followed by a low spade to the king would reveal that, and a finesse could be taken through East. He would then need a 3-2 diamond split. A 4-1 split in diamonds was more difficult as it would require a ruff before drawing all the trumps and then a return to dummy with the king of spades.

South combined his chances. He cashed the ace of spades, and when no jack or 10 appeared, he continued with the queen of spades. He then led a diamond to the ace and cashed the king of diamonds. Had both opponents followed, South would have drawn the last trump and claimed the rest. When West showed out on the second diamond, South ruffed a diamond and returned to dummy with the king of spades to cash the rest of the diamonds. Making six.

Declarer played the hand well, but what if West had false carded with the jack of spades under the ace at trick two? Would South have fallen for this and led a spade to the king next? He could no longer make the contract if he did. We’ll never know.