Pedal power

“I’ve always wanted to be someone unique and pursue a different path — cycling was that turn for me. I love exploring the undiscovered corners that lie hidden from mainstream places. My favourite bike route is through North Chennai.

A memory I cherish is cycling along with children during the Heritage Ride for Kids, as a part of the Mylapore Festival.At Cycling Yogis, we enjoy promoting cycling as an activity that offers riders a chance to discover the State’s heritage. My next project is to scout through and document routes in North Chennai, from Royapuram to Pulicat. I’d encourage everyone to try their hand at cycling, at least short distances. You’d be surprised to find details and elements you’ve never noticed before around your area.”

- Ramanujar Moulana, Writer, and Founder, Cycling Yogis

“Sitting through frustrating traffic during rush hour every morning made me realise cycling would also take the same amount of time, maybe lesser than using public transport. It’s been almost a year since I made the switch to cycle to work and I love it. Pedalling and gliding on different surfaces in the city brings joy to me, especially on flyovers and bridges. My route to office is from DLF IT Park to Indira Nagar. So I travel through St Thomas Mount, Kathipara, Guindy, Anna University, IIT, Madhya Kailash, and OMR. St Thomas Mount is an adventurous route since it has a hilly slope which then connects to a flyover. It ensures that my ride is not monotonous!”

- Arjith Natarajan, Lead Software Development Engineer, Sig-T (Sigaram Technologies)

“I actually hated cycling as a child because I didn’t know how to. That was until Class VIII when my mother and friends taught me to cycle for simple chores like going to the market, school, keyboard classes and so on. The moment I pedalled without any aid, I felt that rush of joy in my body. I’ve never felt that kind of emotion before. I also cycle for fitness four or five times a week. I like cycling through multiple routes, one such is the bustling Beach Road (Kamarajar Salai). It’s wide and fun to ride along, with a good amount of sea breeze. Another route that I like is the Adyar bridge, where I get a nice view of the river. One of the reasons why I like the Adyar route, perhaps more than Beach Road, is because of a ride my friend and I went on. We intended to go to Guindy but ended up 30 kilometres away in Velachery. We cycled 60 kilometres that day. It was fun and I was surprised that I wasn’t tired at the end of the day, though it was compensated with reprimands from my mother back home.

- MD Gautam Krishna, Student, Class X (@madrascyclingclub)