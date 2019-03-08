On top of the learning curve

I’ve always had this sneaky suspicion that my journalism creds are not good enough. In fact, I fear my human creds are not good enough. I have been worrying about how to become a Better Person and a Better Journalist.

Knowledge is the first step to wisdom etc, etc. So I decided to diligently study the best in the field for one month. And then recast myself totally. The results are before you. What you see today is a New, Improved Me (2 kg Extra).

Let me share my amazing journey.

On my morning walk my path often crosses that of the sanitation worker who cleans our street. She has been asking me to help her son find a good job. Meanwhile, my cook is asking me for a large loan to meet her daughter’s wedding expenses. And an Ola driver wants admission for his son in a good school.

I’ve been unable to do much for any of them. But watching TV as part of my training, I realised that the perfect solution lay well within my feeble powers. So I called all of them to my house last Sunday. I made them sit on a row of chairs on which I placed embroidered cushions. I had meanwhile unearthed three brass urlis and a brass lota. I asked them to place their feet in the urlis and I lovingly poured luke-warm water from the lota over their feet.

It was quite a moving occasion. And it looked so pretty! The cushions matched my curtains and the brassware gleamed. My daughter got some excellent photos of it all, and we washers shared them with the washees on WhatsApp. They were delighted, I felt my load lighten, and a good time was had by all.

I realised how easy development work is and how amiss I’ve been all these years. Now I hop from Indira Nagar to Valmiki Nagar to Gandhi Nagar on Sundays looking for people whose feet I can wash. There are beggars and hawkers, pickpockets and college youths, auto drivers and stray cows. Each washee welcomes me with open feet. Sometimes, I do the washing in situ; sometimes that’s not possible because the surroundings can be squalid and that doesn’t look so good in the photos. But feet washing solves problems and that’s what matters.

Then there’s my career. Here I was, writing about art or war or books dressed in everyday clothes and hoping to make an impact. No longer! I have learnt the right way to be a journalist. Thankfully, there’s a fancy-dress tailor near my house.

I now wear combat trousers when I have to write about the Army or the Air Force (Ray-Ban Aviators are optional because I can’t see my screen too well when I have those on.) I also have a cigarette lighter shaped like a grenade on my desk and a plastic AK-47 that once belonged to my nephew. Already I find that my understanding of war tactics, guerilla warfare and cross-border terrorism has gone up sharply.

For the art writing, I’ve gotten an apron with pockets. My young niece spattered paint all over it and now it looks authentic. Before writing a review, I post a picture on social media of me wearing the apron. And many pictures of me at Kochi Biennale. Instantly, readers know that I know my stuff.

Emboldened by my new avatar, I decided to apply for a job with a TV channel. There are so many now. I watched the exact same footage of Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman entering the gate at Wagah on 7 or 8 channels, and they all said it was exclusive breaking news!

So I applied. Will you believe? All of them turned me down. It wasn’t my combat dress, it was my voice. Just not loud enough. Besides, I asked questions and waited for replies. That’s not how you do it, they said. You ask a question and then keep saying, ‘Mr. X, here is the question. Mr. X, answer the question. Mr. X, the question is simple’ in a loop, loudly, till prime time is over. I have promised to rehearse and apply again next month. Meanwhile, I am taking Larynx Lessons.

Where the writer tries to make sense of society with seven hundred words and a bit of snark.