My Olympic Gold

Humour | Division of labour and dosa fests — how to share the spirit of the legendary games

Thousands of cheers over thousands of years echoed through the Panathenaic stadium as I pumped my fist in victory on the medal podium, the sun glinting off my gold. Merely visiting the first stadium of the ‘modern’ Olympics in 1896 had me seeing stars (even without a knock from a shot put) — especially since my personal best in weight-lifting was hoisting a wriggling 6 kg baby.

The Olympics, of course, had flagged off centuries earlier. Men chased one another around a track, togas flapping, in the 8th century BC. The Stade (the run to you and me) remained the only event for years until they gave in to the call to arms, along with legs. New sports included Pankration, which is the sort of brawl you’d now see in country liquor bars — boxing, wrestling and falling flat on one’s face. Even newer sports were added to reflect the times. The Tokyo Olympics introduced four. In homes across the world, kids sprawl before TVs, watching other kids do things their mums warned them not to, spine-curling twists upside down on skateboards. ‘Stop wasting your time and switch channels to the Olympics!’ shouts an irate parent. They are. Skateboarding and surfboarding were legit adds this year. Ah, the pressure of the board exams! Ask 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya who won the gold.

Women first participated at the 1900 Olympics in Paris. In the early days, no woman could step on the track, and married women couldn’t even watch — what with those flapping togas! (The Greeks actually wore palliums, but flapping palliums isn’t quite kosher).

Look at what we’re doing now, however. From Mirabai Chanu and Rani Rampal whose stories of grit and passion are making a billion eyes tear up, to Valerie Adams who won the bronze 17 years after she’d first won an Olympic medal, and held up a picture of her two kids who she’d had in between. I’ve been posting pics of my two kids, too. (As I said, I have all the makings of an Olympian).

Alongside the gut-wrenching victories are other stories that we won’t forget. Siblings Hifumi and Uta Abe winning their judo competitions on the same day (parents worldwide, learn! Don’t stop your kids from pulping each other over one Lego block). Tajay Gayle, the long jump champ who twisted his knee, but continued to finish, through the pain. The one that had our hearts was Qatar’s Barshim who, having worked all his life towards this point, opted to share his gold with Italy’s Tamberi. Inspired, women are insisting their men do the dishes and the cooking. After all, the men are glued to the Olympics all day. Surely they’ve learnt to share the metal?

Nothing comes near the exhilaration and crashes of sports, and some moments will seep into our vocabularies. The 11-year-old will ask for a sixth dosa, claiming he’s ‘going for gold’.

