Odisha’s State Tribal Museum goes virtual

Do you know how tribal communities in Odisha measure grains or oil? The Oraon tribe weighs grain in an audaka, a pot that can contain approximately 1 kilo of grain, and the Juanga tribe measures oil in a small metal pot or pai. Did you know that the State’s tribal people craft 50 different types of weapons, including bows and arrows, axes, swords and guns? Or that tucked away in Odisha’s forests, the little-known Paroja tribe uses an array of natural preservatives and pest control techniques to increase the shelf-life of foods so that they can keep for months together: from cereals to pulses, mushrooms to fish?

These, and other stories of 62 tribal communities — from the remotest parts of Odisha — are related at the famed Odisha State Tribal Museum, which has no less than 5,000 exhibits — from agricultural implements to household utensils, musical instruments to weapons. Last year, close to one lakh people visited the museum.

Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

Interactive insights

And now, in keeping with lockdown times, the museum has launched virtual tours where visitors from anywhere in the world can get anthropological insights and a peek into the art, artefacts, tools, and customs of Odisha’s diverse indigenous communities. This includes a documentary on the craft of comb-making among the Juanga tribe — Juanga men fashion intricately designed combs from bamboo and wood, important courtship gifts in their society — and the indigenous knowledge of the Lanjia Saora people on irrigation management in terrace fields. You also get a glimpse into the indigenous knowledge system of Dongria Kondhs on labour cooperatives, and the traditional wisdom of Kutia Kondhs on healing practices.

Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

Real life stories

Unlike other museums in the country, where exhibits are showcased for their antiquity, this museum has brought extant stories to life through interactive platforms. You learn that the Gonds live in single-room dwellings with walls brightly painted with their celebrated drawings; that kitchens in Chuktia Bhunjia homes are the earth’s most sacred space for them, where no one other than family members is allowed. You also learn about the lives of 13 particularly vulnerable tribal groups. Visitors can also get to see 70 different types of ornaments.

The museum divides artefacts into five segments, spread over 14 episodes. Each episode will be shown on multiple social media platforms for free every Sunday until November. “Museums have closed down across the country and if the situation persists, they are likely to lose their relevance and become mere warehouses of artefacts. Our aim is to take the museum to people even during the lockdown,” says Akhila Bihari Ota, Director of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute, who has been instrumental in creating the unique museum.

Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

“We have made the best use of technology. We have packaged it in such a manner that viewers can tour the museum from the comfort of their homes, even on an Android phone,” says Ota.

Developed as part of the Odisha government’s 5T (Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Time leading to Transformation) initiative, the virtual tour is ready and can be accessed via all digital devices. “We hope that over three months, the artefacts, documentaries, short videos, photographs and virtual tours of the museum will become a comprehensive digital resource on the life and culture of tribal communities of Odisha,” says Ota.