ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha: Jagannath Temple’s heritage corridor set to be inaugurated
Premium

January 12, 2024 04:42 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST

The Patnaik government has earmarked ₹4,224.22 crore to transform Puri’s heritage infrastructure and develop the periphery of the 12th century temple

Satyasundar Barik

A worker carves a stone sculpture for the parikrama around the Jagannath temple, Puri | Photo Credit: ANI

On January 6, when secretaries of Odisha’s government departments met to review the progress of various development projects, a unanimous decision was made to prioritise the dedication of the heritage corridor, known as Shree Mandir Parikrama Prakalp, around Puri’s Jagannath Temple. The 75-metre space encircling the 12th century Jagannath Temple complex is scheduled to be inaugurated on January 17. The amenities created include washrooms and a circumambulatory path.

The government has spent ₹203.14 crore for this, in addition to the ₹405.27 crore for the acquisition of land, which included houses. The residents were convinced that the acquisition was for the ‘greater good’.

The State Cabinet recently approved the allocation of ₹155 crore to bring in people from across the country for the inauguration scheduled for January 17.

The Patnaik government, in June 2023, earmarked ₹4,224.22 crore for the ‘Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture’ scheme that aims to transform Puri’s infrastructure and develop the periphery of the Jagannath Temple.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A sum of ₹1,500 crore has been promised by the State for the renewal of temples in all 30 districts. Among the projects is the ₹700-crore beautification of the Lingaraj Temple, Bhubaneswar.

Last year, the Odisha government announced to new scheme, ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’, allotting another ₹4,200 crore for infrastructure development. According to sources, close to 50% of this budget will be spent on temples alone.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US