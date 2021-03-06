Not so obvious

North-South were using Texas transfers, which are very popular among today’s tournament players. A jump to four of a red suit, after a one no trump bid by partner, transfers to the next higher suit. This applies even after a bid by the opponents.
The 10 of clubs lead, and the auction, suggested that East had the singleton jack and the clubs weren’t splitting 3-2. In addition, West probably had the ace of hearts and perhaps the ace of diamonds as well. It looked bleak, but South found a way home. He won the opening club lead with dummy’s ace and led a spade to his ace. When that felled the queen, South continued with the king of spades and a spade to the jack, drawing trumps.
The king of clubs was next, followed by a club to the queen. When declarer led a fourth club, he could have ruffed it and relied on East holding the ace of diamonds, but he did much better. He discarded a heart from dummy! West won the trick with his 10 of clubs and did his best by leading the ace of hearts. Had South ruffed this he would have lost three diamond tricks, but he discarded a diamond instead.
West had no choice now but to give South an entry with one of the red kings and South had his contract. Well done!
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath