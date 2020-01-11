Norwegian cross

Today’s deal is from a recent youth tournament in Norway. There are many fine bridge players in Norway — they just bid funny. They bid quite well, actually, but their approach is different from ours. Transfer responses to an opening bid are popular in Europe and other parts of the world, but they are just starting to make an appearance in American bidding. The exuberance of youth no doubt had a hand in the bidding.

The final contract was terrible, but declarer had a chance when West found an unfortunate opening lead. South ruffed the ace of clubs in dummy with the nine of spades and led a heart. East rose with his ace and led another heart to South’s king. A low club was ruffed with the ace of spades.

Dummy’s queen of spades was cashed and the jack was overtaken by South’s king. The nine of clubs was ruffed with dummy’s 10 of spades and the four of spades was led to declarer’s eight, drawing the last outstanding trump. South cashed the king of clubs, leaving this position: (Grid 2)

Declarer led his last trump and discarded dummy’s 10 of diamonds. East was helpless. In this classic crisscross position, South had the rest of the tricks regardless of East’s play. Nice bidding, I guess!