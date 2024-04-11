North Chennai percussionist takes ‘satti melam‘ to the world stage

April 11, 2024 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST

The graveyard near his home in Otteri was a playground for R Sarath Kumar during his boyhood. It was there that he first heard the satti melam. The beats of the percussion instrument that is played during funerary rites, became a constant in his life. “The sound stirred something in me,” recalls the 30-year-old. “It made me dance and forget all else.”

Sarath learnt to play the instrument, which eventually won him acclaim. He has played for several Tamil films, at events organised by director Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Cultural Centre, and is also the percussionist in rapper and lyricist Arivu’s band The Ambassa. The journey however, has not been easy.

Learning to play an instrument associated with death came with challenges. “My guru R Rajendran who worked at the Otteri crematorium, refused to teach me since he felt my family wouldn’t approve of it,” he says. Sarath, whose father is a banner artist, was 13 then. “But I crafted my own instrument with metal plates and jigna paper that was used to decorate the dead, and played at burial sites,” he says.

Rajendran, who noticed that the boy just would not give up, took him in.

Satti melam, unlike the more popular and well-documented instruments, does not have notations. To play it, Sarath had to keenly observe his teacher. Lessons took place at the crematorium, and this meant skipping school, for which Sarath’s parents severely censured him. “But to me, nothing else mattered more than music,” he says.

It took him a year to master the instrument and after around six years of playing it, he joined a local band that performed at weddings. Sarath was also drawn to the dholak, another percussion instrument which he learned to play from ‘Dholak’ Jagan, a popular musician in the city. “He suggested that I travel with him for some time to understand the instrument,” says Sarath.

Sarath accompanied Jagan to funerals at which he would play from 10pm to 4am. Surrounded by heightened emotions, rituals, and people, Sarath, who was then in his teens, gradually learned to focus on the instrument. He enjoyed the process, but not the experiences that came with it.

“An instrument associated with death is considered taboo, and this reflects on the artistes playing it,” he says, recalling instances of people asking him to remove his instrument from their doorstep if he placed it there while he waited. “Caste-based discrimination is a given,” he adds, “People have refused to offer me water after a performance, and on one occasion, a person offered me water in their bathroom mug.”

But Sarath stuck to his art. “There is a certain power in the tone of the melam, that I keep going back to,” he says. Sarath also wanted to prove that in music, there is no disparity between one instrument and another. “The satti melam is no different from the tavil, mridangam, and tabla. It too has animal hide, like the mridangam,” he points out. “But the people who play it, are stigmatised.” He has taught himself to play 67 percussion instruments, including raja melam, parai, kanjira, and udukkai.

One morning in 2015, Sarath received a call from a film company. “I was offered the chance to play rhythms for the song ‘Moda Moda’ from the film Kanchana 2,” he says, adding that more such opportunities followed. Sarath has performed for songs in films such as Pa Ranjith’s Madras, Sarpatta Parambarai, Bigil, and the recent Blue Star. He has also performed for Coke Studio Tamil’s songs such as ‘Sagavaasi’ featuring Arivu and Khatija Rahman and ‘Rora-a Yethu’ featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Sean Roldan and Arunraja Kamaraj.

He also got to perform at Santa Cruz in the US last year, as part of The Ambassa’s tour. “That was my first time in a foreign country; we performed for over 3,800 people,” he says. Sarath continues to perform at events, and is now busy playing for election campaigns. He knows that people look at him differently now. “I was angry for the longest time but did not show it. My work is the answer to what I went through.”