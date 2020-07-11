North’s three-spade bid showed a heart fit with a hand too good to just bid four hearts. This is a common treatment in today’s tournament world.
The opening 10 of hearts lead gave South some options. No one would lead from the queen of trumps against a slam, so East surely held the queen. Was it singleton or doubleton? South should play low from dummy in either case. Maybe South should cover with dummy’s jack and guess what to do about the nine later. Not wanting the opening lead to create a trump loser that wasn’t there before, South played low from dummy and won with the ace in his hand. He next cashed the king of hearts and was disappointed that the queen didn’t fall but pleased that the suit split 3-2.
Declarer was in no rush to take the diamond finesse. He cashed three top clubs followed by three top spades. He was in good shape as he cashed dummy’s last spade. East chose to discard a diamond, but it didn’t matter. South exited dummy with a heart to East’s queen, and East was forced to lead a diamond and give South his contract.
We are reminded of a quote from the late Terrence Reese: “There is no such thing as a blind opening lead, only deaf opening leaders.” South made a control bid in clubs and East hadn’t doubled the artificial threespade bid. The winning diamond lead shouldn’t have been too hard to find.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath