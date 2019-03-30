Puppet Stayman has a big following among tournament players. Here it allowed East to make a lead-directing double of three spades. South was known to hold a four-card spade suit when he bid three no trump, or he would have bid four hearts, so the lead-directing double was the only way to get West to lead a spade. The double was not clearcut, but it paid a big dividend on this deal.

East won the opening spade lead with the ace and returned the six. South played his queen, losing to West’s king. West continued with the nine of spades, overtaken by East with the 10 and won by South with the jack.

The contract went one down when East had the ace of diamonds along with two more spade tricks.

South was unlucky to find East with the ace of diamonds and five spades, but he could have done better. Can you spot how? Playing a spade honour at trick two would only be necessary if East started with the ace and king of spades along with the ace of diamonds. This was most unlikely as East was a passed hand. The contract could not have been defeated had South played his remaining low spade at trick two.