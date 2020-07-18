North’s three-spade cue bid just showed a good hand — not necessarily a diamond fit. It gave South some slam interest and he was happy to play in either minor. North chose diamonds.
South won the opening spade lead with his ace and saw that he had to hold his club losers to one if he hoped to make his contract. He got started right away by leading a low club at trick two. He intended to finesse dummy’s 10. This was reasonably safe as West might have led a singleton club if he had one. Even so, king-jack-fourth of clubs in the East hand would probably defeat him. That changed when West played the king, which South captured with dummy’s ace.
South cashed the king and queen of diamonds, learning that West started with four diamonds to go with his presumed six spades. West’s likely starting shape was 6-2-4-1. Declarer led a heart to his king and ruffed his last spade. He cashed dummy’s jack of diamonds and crossed to his hand with the queen of hearts to draw the last trump. West had the expected shape, so East’s hand was easy to count. East had started with 4-4-1-4 distribution and was now down to jack doubleton in both hearts and clubs. South could just play the ace and another in either one of those suits to endplay East and force him to lead the other one. Nicely played!
