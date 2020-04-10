Never better

It was when I had watched the clip of Malaika Arora’s recipe for besan laddu for the 23rd time that my wife may have decided. Actually, it was just after, I think, when I began trawling YouTube for Helen’s recipes for akkaravadisal.

‘I think you need to talk to a professional,’ she said.

‘Like Arusuvai Arasu or Mountbatten Mani Iyer, you mean?’ I said. My besan laddu had come out so-so. When I was made to throw it out, a squirrel suffered a concussion and had to be rushed to hospital.

‘No, a mental health professional,’ she said. Then she said something else under her breath. The poor thing has been doing that of late.

‘Me?’ I said, somewhat taken aback. ‘I’ll have you know I’m in the finest mental health I have ever been.’

‘I know. And that’s not a good thing,’ she said, giving me a card. ‘Here, call her.’

“Dr Mythili Kurkuresh: When You Are Down, There is Nowhere To Go But Up” said her card. She was right, I suppose. Unless there was a basement. And a secret bunker under the basement. And a long tunnel beneath that led to Patala, aka T Nagar.

‘Can I call her after I check out Alia Bhatt’s recipe for hot water?’ I said. ‘You must see it. The same water can be used to make boiled eggs. It’s brilliant, I tell you.’

‘Now!’ she said.

So I did.

‘Hello,’ I said. ‘O my dear doctor ...’

‘What is the matter?’ said Dr Kurkuresh, as if expecting me.

‘Sugam illey, Doctor,’ I said.

‘Nalla puriyidu matter,’ she responded.

I wondered why our conversation sounded familiar.

‘My wife thinks I should talk to you, Doctor. She is under the impression I’m not handling things too well.’

‘Oh,’ she said. ‘It’s about you. Everyone is so needy. It’s always me-me-me-me. All day. Like I have nothing else to do.’

‘That’s pretty selfish of them, Doc,’ I said. ‘People are so inconsiderate. Tell me, what’s up with you?’

‘My husband is a numskull. As for the kids, don’t ask. Other than that everything is shipshape.’

‘Are you allowed to use words like numskull?’ I asked hesitantly.

‘I am. You’re not,’ she said.

‘Doesn’t... er... your husband help with the cooking?’ I said.

‘Not in the least,’ she said. ‘And he wants samosas, cashew pakora, and peanut masala (exactly like they make it at the club) every night. To go with his drinks, he says.’

‘There is a simple masala pattani recipe that Disha Patani has posted. Tiger Shroff has endorsed it with several heart emojis. Perhaps you could show it to him.’

‘How’s that going to help me?’ she said. ‘Do you have any videos of John Abraham breaking people’s necks with minimum fuss?’

‘Er... no, but you know what, Doc,’ I said attempting to change the subject. ‘Ambujam Mami from next door is still continuing with her Bharatanatyam practice. She is planning something called an Aruvadaam Arangetram for coming Margazhi.’

‘Really?’ she said.

‘And this poet friend of mine, she wants to stand on the highway and read select verse about longing from her latest collection to the migrants.’

‘Tell me more,’ said the doc.

‘I have this NRI cousin who clanged his plate from his terrace in Palo Alto, California. The cops took him away as he kept screaming “Thali hai to mumkin hai” or some such thing.’

‘Business is going to be outstanding, I tell you,’ said the doc. ‘Same time tomorrow, okay. I’ll give you special lockdown discount.’

Krishna Shastri Devulapalli is a satirist. He has written four books and edited an anthology.