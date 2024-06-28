Satire | Here are some ideas to improve NEET

The other day I walked in on a friend’s nephew — a future NEET aspirant — watching Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. He had a notepad on his lap.

“Are you taking notes?” I asked.

“Just jotting down inspiring quotes, uncle.”

I peered over his shoulder and caught a line he had scribbled, ‘Sab mein aur mere mein bahut farak hain. Main khiladi aur tu…’. Below that: ‘System mein rehke khud ka system banayenge.’ Frankly, who wouldn’t find such sentiments empowering? I certainly did. In a country like ours with limited opportunities even for the privileged, people like Abdul Karim Telgi and Harshad Mehta are heroes.

Sadly, public discourse in India is stuck in the moralistic morass of the 1970s, and for that, I blame the country’s ivory tower intellectuals who keep telling us that scams are bad and scamsters are evil — wrong! We don’t hate scamsters — we give them our savings, defend them on social media, and elect them to public office. As for those that fall afoul of the law — we make OTT shows glorifying them.

Aspiring to scam

What is a scam anyway? It is a market-based evolutionary mechanism which ensures that only the fittest (i.e. the richest) survive. The best scams are completely legal, such as electoral bonds, demonetisation, and now NEET. To condemn them is to misread how most Indians view scams and aspire to hoodwink the system, scamster-style.

I was therefore concerned to read that the government is planning exam reforms, including for NEET. For all the millions of words spilled over NEET, no one will tell you the truth about it — its purpose. NEET was created to solve a specific problem: how to ensure private medical colleges fill all their seats even if their fees are laughably grotesque for the majority of applicants. NEET solved the problem in three elegant steps.

Step 1: It created a single national pool of applicants to feed all the medical colleges in the country. Step 2: It kept the cut-offs so low that even if a student practically ‘fails’, he can get in if he is an HNI who can afford an MBBS course fee of ₹2-3 crore. Step 3: To the lakhs of non-HNIs who cleared NEET with above 40% marks but couldn’t get into a public-funded college, it said, ‘Go to Russia’.

Designed for the rich

NEET is thus a win-win. Why fix a system that is clearly working for the rich — the only section that counts in a poor country? Well, now that an exam reforms committee is here, I hope they don’t push for anything radical — like a cap on fees charged by private colleges. For what it’s worth, here are some ideas they could consider:

1) Give industry status to the twin businesses of paper leaking and question paper solving so that more and more of India’s talented youth can join solver gangs without fear of being harassed by law enforcement agencies.

2) To weed out touts and eliminate black money, streamline the paper leak ecosystem with a centralised app — we could call it EggJamWarrior — where the National Testing Agency (NTA) could auction a limited number of questions (not more than 75% of the questions for any given exam). Parents can bid for the questions in a transparent bidding process, with the bid winner having the option to make the payment immediately or post-counselling. This would go a long way in restoring public trust in the NTA.

3) Keep the NEET cut-off for MBBS admissions permanently at zero. This will lower exam-related stress, as every aspirant who is rich enough would be secure in the knowledge that he will get a seat even if he scores minus 720 out of 720. It will also level the playing field, as only the rich will aspire to become doctors.

4) Sign an agreement with Russia under which India would get an additional 10 billion barrels of crude oil free in exchange for sending qualified NEET aspirants to Russian medical colleges and providing lucrative WFH to Russian hackers.

5) Where the exam is offline and paper-based, save students the trouble of travelling long distances to select centres — such as from Odisha to Godhra, etc. — by tying up with Zomato or Dunzo for home-delivery of pre-paid question papers.

6) Clear the confusion over the awarding of grace marks by releasing a standardised rate card: 1 to 10 marks (₹1 lakh); 11 to 15 marks (₹5 lakh); 100 to 200 marks (₹2 crore), and so on.

All these changes, if implemented, will usher in greater transparency and protect the sanctity and integrity of the exam.

The author of this satire is Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

