NCPA’s five-day virtual workshops aim to foster creativity

Bruce Guthrie calls it an opportunity to learn and play in a non-competitive environment

Digital learning has become the norm for children and adults, thanks to the pandemic. This has parents constantly looking at ways to keep their children/teenagers engaged and provide them emotional support so that they do not experience the feeling of being adrift. That is where a five-day Virtual Winter Fiesta — from November 16-21— offered by The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) steps in, by engaging them in a fun-filled way.

Bruce Guthrie, Head of Theatre and Films for NCPA calls it an ‘opportunity to learn, play and be active while staying at home.’ The one-hour workshops held by experts focus on ‘enhancing self-expression in an informal and non-competitive environment.’ From magic, classical music and dance to creative writing and physical theatre... there is something for children/youngsters in the age range of 3 to 20 years.

An award-winning theatre director, Bruce has directed productions all over the world including Sea Wall (Add Art Festival, NCPA Mumbai), RENT (St James Theatre and UK tour), Man To Man by Manfred Karge (Wilton’s Music Hall, UK Tour, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Wales Millennium Centre & Edinburgh Festival) and The Merchant Of Venice, Othello and Twelfth Night for Singapore Repertory Theatre (Fort Canning Park, Singapore).

Bruce Guthrie | Photo Credit: NCPA

Bruce talks to MetroPlus on why arts are critical for creative thinking. Excerpts from an interaction:

What can one expect from the five-day virtual Winter Fiesta?

With a multi-genre collection of online courses, participants can expect an interactive and engaging experience over the five-day course. It can be informative and fun while teaching a new skill.

Why is it important to include arts/theatre/music/dance in a child’s routine in this virtual learning environment?

Using one’s brain and body in different ways is critical to the development of a person. The current situation makes it even more important than ever. While children may find themselves housebound, their imaginations know no limits.

Can you throw light on the benefits of a non-competitive environment?

Constant comparison can be utterly demotivating for anyone. We all develop at different rates. Being able to tap into the uniqueness of oneself is often the key to being happy and productive. In the modern world, everything kids do is measured and pressurised. We want to create an environment where they can do their best, free from judgement. Because when we do our best every time, we get better.

As online learning continues, how can one maintain a balance between activities and screen time?

As with all learning, it is important to allow time for the lessons and new skills to sink in. Taking a break from the screen to recover and focus is critically important. Thus, the time we do to engage with online lessons and content must be well chosen. Our lessons vary in length to accommodate age groups as well as screen fatigue.

Registrations for the workshops (November 16-20) open on www.bookmyshow.com or www.ncpamumbai.com or through email at winterfiesta@ncpamumbai.com. (The fee starts from ₹ 2,500).