Navy Day: Visakhapatnam all set to host the celebrations on a grand scale

December 02, 2022 10:35 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

Three fighter aircraft MIG 29K fire flares simulating a war situation above the long, magnificent coastline of Visakhapatnam against a crimson sky at dusk. This is one of the many captivating moments during the rehearsal for Navy Day at RK Beach. The MIG 29K is part of the air assets onboard INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant aircraft carriers. Four Dornier aircrafts fly in formation while six Advance Jet Trainer Hawks make an arrowhead formation as the crowd watches the visual spectacle in awe. Soon, the silhouetted image of warships anchored along the coast are outlined by bright yellow lights creating a striking image against the evening sky. The P-8I Poseidon, Indian Navy’s maritime surveillance aircraft, also makes a low flypast, capturing the attention of people at the beach. The beach assault mock drill by the Marine Commandos (Marcos) dressed in black, battle fatigues and breathtaking feats by para jumpers who slither down from the sky and land with perfection on the sands — the rehearsals hold people captivated.

Celebrated on December 4, Navy Day this year is expected to be a grand show after subdued celebrations during the past two years of the pandemic. About 15 ships including ships from other Naval Commands and 25 aircraft are scheduled to take part in the event. This time, President Droupadi Murmu, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, will be the chief guest. A short musical performance by acclaimed musical trio Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy is also scheduled.

History of Navy Day

According to the website of the Indian Navy, it was on October 21, 1944 that the Royal Indian Navy celebrated Navy Day for the first time. The idea was to foster greater outreach and increase awareness about the Navy among the public. The celebrations involved conducting parades at various port cities, as well as holding public meetings at inland centres. Seeing its success, similar functions were organised every year on a large scale and later when the weather was pleasant. Accordingly, Navy Day 1945 was celebrated at Bombay and Karachi on December 1. In May 1972, it was decided that Navy Day would be celebrated on December 4 to commemorate the successful naval actions in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal during the Indo Pakistan War and Navy Week would be observed from December 1 to 7.

Every year, thousands of families, photography enthusiasts and maritime history buffs among many others, gather at Beach Road to witness the spectacle. Edward Paul, chronicler of Visakhapatnam’s history and a member of Indian National Trust for Art and Heritage (INTACH), recalls the first Navy Day celebrations held in Visakhapatnam that had an exhibition at the Port Area inside the Naval Base. “For the first time, the parts of Pakistan Navy submarine PNS Ghazi that exploded and sank off Visakhapatnam during the 1971 war with Pakistan were displayed. These parts are now exhibited at the maritime section of Visakha Museum,” he says. Paul’s contribution in recording the history of Visakhapatnam was featured in a book brought out by the Indian Navy during the Presidential Fleet Review earlier this year.

When Visakhapatnam hosted the first Presidential Fleet Review in 2006 during which the then President, the late APJ Abdul Kalam had participated, artist Anita Rao had made a massive wall mural of a submarine at INS Virbahu, the Indian Navy submarine base of the Eastern Naval Command. “It took me a month to complete the mural which was nearly three floors high. It was a memorable experience,” says Anita, who is closely associated with naval life because of her husband who served the Indian Navy and retired a couple of years ago. “Navy Day is a landmark event for the people of Visakhapatnam. We get to witness a series of events conducted flawlessly where nothing is left to chance,” she adds. Almost every year Anita, who lives close to the coast, hosts her friends — some whom also come from other cities — to view the operational demonstrations. “Few coasts in India offer the scope to witness the grand event at such close quarters,” says Anita, who has recreated scenes of Navy Day and other major events of the Indian Navy in her art works.

The line-up draws many photography enthusiasts to the coast. Armed with two cameras and a set of lenses, dentist and photography enthusiast Suresh Gorantla arrives with the hope of getting a “unique” perspective every time. “When we shoot from the RK Beach side, the evening sun rays fall on the subject, enhancing the colours in the frames. When we shoot from the other end of the beach, we get dramatic silhouettes of the action against the setting sun. I try to get a different angle every time I shoot. This year, the event seems to be grander,” he says. Suresh prefers to carry two camera bodies, one with a wide angle lens and other with a telephoto lens, to get the best shots. “It is difficult to change lenses at that moment as everything happens at a fast pace,” he adds. With the full rehearsal slated to be held today, Suresh is geared up to try a new angle before the finale.

