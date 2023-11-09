Navigating compassion fatigue

November 09, 2023 02:14 pm | Updated November 08, 2023 09:27 pm IST

This isn’t the first time we’ve faced a humanitarian crisis in the age of technology, where information is accessible to us within seconds of an innocent life being lost. However, it is the first time that a sense of helplessness is shared across the globe. This sentiment is often accompanied by hopelessness about the future of those affected by the crisis and, more importantly, it highlights the arbitrariness with which international rules are sometimes regarded and neglected by countries in power.

In times of global crisis, as consumers, we often remain sensitive to the suffering of others. However, as weeks pass, the statistics of a genocide can start to feel like detached numbers rather than representations of the people behind them. As individuals living our daily lives, we have the opportunity to hold those in power accountable for their role in such matters. Yet, we also find ourselves turning off live streams, and moving past articles that share the same gruesome truths.

Whether we find ourselves in positions of armchair activism or actively working towards a ceasefire and against genocide, we often run the risk of experiencing compassion fatigue.

The threat of secondary trauma

When tragedy takes the world stage, it can become a narrative that we, as consumers, are expected to participate in, often without proper safeguarding for our own mental health. While speaking up against a sanctioned genocide is essential, doing so without setting boundaries may lead to emotional burnout, resulting in muted emotional reactions to news of further tragedies and crises.

As a trained trauma therapist, I work extensively with people who have experienced some of the most horrifying events in life. Yet, our shared experience and training are not always enough to prevent burnout. Even with strict boundaries in place, there are days when we consume live updates of a humanitarian crisis and feel overwhelmed. In such cases, we, too, log out when necessary.

While we may feel sheltered behind our screens, detached from the lived experiences of those affected, the recurrent images, videos, and narratives — be it of refugee crisis, genocides, and forced displacements around the world — can act as secondary trauma. This can lead to exhaustion, irritability, and difficulties in continuing to engage with the crisis.

If left unchecked, these experiences can soon lead to our individual trauma responses, affecting the way we sleep, eat, socialise, and work, further perpetuating our own grief in the midst of global mourning.

Self-compassion is paramount

So, how do we navigate a crisis without burning out?

‘Logging out’ is not ‘Looking Away’: The prevailing belief is that we are obliged to consume all the news all the time and act in every possible way. Today, however, we have the choice to log out without betraying the cause. Taking periodic breaks allows us to regulate our emotions and check in with our bodies to ensure we are present and calm rather than passive, detached viewers.

Logging out is a privilege in spaces where we are not directly affected by the crisis, but it does not imply complacency on our part. We often trap ourselves in all-or-nothing thinking, failing to realise that there is a grey area. Understanding the level of engagement that allows us to lay a foundation for meaningful actions without compromising our health is essential. And for those in first responder roles, logging out is becoming a necessity to ensure active presence in your field of work during the day and to reduce harm to both you and your clients.

Realistic ways of participation: Social norms shift with the majority discourse, often attaching a value judgement to each action. If you are quietly engaging, logging off, and unable to actively seek change, there is nothing wrong.

Feelings of guilt and worthlessness may arise from being unable to create tangible results during a crisis as an individual. But practising self-compassion is paramount. Educating yourself, advocating for a ceasefire online, and taking periodic breaks are all actions that contribute to a more informed space. These are different from active protests and marches, but equally valuable during such times.

Our minds and bodies are not designed to consume graphic imagery constantly. It is not only acceptable but imperative to allow yourself breaks to self-soothe, regulate your emotions, and check in with yourself before actively joining forces online or in person to demand an end to the humanitarian crisis.

The writer is a consultant psychologist and trauma therapist with Cadabam’s Group, Bengaluru.

