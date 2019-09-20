M.S. Perumaal: about the book

Perumaal’s mother Gomathi Subramaniam was an author. Her story was picked up by director K.S. Gopalakrishnan, who gave the film the name Malathi. KSG would dictate dialogues, which Perumaal took down. Perumaal talks of the days spent in KSG’s house as his (Perumaal’s) gurukulavasam.

T.R. Muralidharan, station director of Doordarshan Madras, comes across as a man who never let down his employees — he was strict, but kind.

Manorama spoke Chettinadu Tamizh in Suki Subramaniam’s play, ‘Kaapu Katti Chathiram,’ and this earned for her the moniker Achi. When Perumaal was with AIR, Manorama did a special Thenkinnam for Vividh Bharati. The various characters she had played —Jil Jil Ramamani from ‘Thillana Mohanambal,’ ‘Chinna Ponnu’ from Bommalaattam, Muthamma from ‘Anubhavi Raja Anubhavi’ and the Brahmin lady in ‘Idhu Sathiyam’ ‘interviewed’ Manorama! None but Manorama could have switched from one lingo to another with such ease, writes Perumaal.

It was Perumaal’s story ‘Vaazhkai Azhaikkiradu,’ which became K. Balachander’s film ‘Aval Our Thodarkathai.’ Balachander wanted a song for the heroine’s brother, expressing his displeasure with what he perceived as his sister Kavitha’s autocratic ways. Balachander told Kannadasan that the audience should not lose its sympathy for the heroine. MSV gave his tune and Kannadasan said it was impossible to write the kind of lyric KB wanted for that tune. “Vichu, change the tune,” he said, but MSV refused. Even as they were arguing, it began to rain, and Kannadasan wanted a drink. Arangannal, producer of the film said, “A drink? Be grateful that you are in my house, sheltered from the rain.” And Kannadasan retorted, “Who needs your house? There is the God given wide road out there.” He then paused, hummed MSV’s tune and mumbled to himself: “House…God-given.. road…” That was his Eureka moment. He said, “I’ve got the lyric.” And out poured the words of ‘Deivam thanda veedu veedhi irukku.’ Kannadasan gave KB eight charanams, making it difficult for him to choose! When Balachander left Kalakendra and established his own production company, he called it ‘Kavithalaya,’ after Perumaal’s heroine.

