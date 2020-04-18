More hand evaluation

Today’s deal is from a team match played in India between a team from Kuwait and a team from Bangladesh. The Bangladeshi pair did well to reach slam after the opening pre- empt. Could they make it?

South won the opening diamond lead with dummy’s ace and discarded a heart from his hand. A low spade from the table fetched the ace from East. The diamond continuation was ruffed with the 10 of spades and declarer had to decide how to play the trump suit. East would not have played his ace on the first round of the suit unless it was singleton or from ace-jack doubleton. South went with the percentages and led a low spade to dummy’s eight. After that, it was a simple matter to draw the rest of the trumps and claim his contract. Well done!

At the other table, the Bangladeshi player sitting East judged his hand worth an opening one bid. His opening one-diamond bid was doubled by South. North’s jump to four hearts ended the auction. The swing on this deal was caused by the judgments of several players around both tables, but it started with different hand evaluations of the East hand. What would you have done?