GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ashray Akruti in Hyderabad initiates ‘My Sign Challenge’ to break sound barriers

Months ahead of International Sign Language Day, DPK Babu, director of Ashray Akruti, devises a comprehensive plan to raise awareness of sign language

February 08, 2024 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

S B Vijaya Mary
S B Vijaya Mary
A sign language training in progress at Ashray Akruti

A sign language training in progress at Ashray Akruti | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The ‘My Sign Challenge’ initiative was born out of a deep understanding of the challenges the hearing-impaired, especially non-communicative individuals, face. DPK Babu, director of Ashray Akruti, observed the struggles of the hearing-impaired individuals in connecting with their families and in advancing in education and careers on account of a lack of understanding of sign language.

He says, “It is painful and challenging when communication barriers arise within families, particularly when some members are hearing-impaired and others are not. I have observed the preference of hearing-impaired individuals for the company of others who understand sign language to that of their parents and siblings. This situation can take an emotional toll on everyone. Feelings of isolation, frustration, and miscommunication can contribute to psychological issues.”

Bridging the gap

DPK Babu, founder and director of Ashray Akruti

DPK Babu, founder and director of Ashray Akruti | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Addressing the communication gap between hearing-impaired individuals and their families requires a multi-faceted approach. Encouraging family members of the hearing-impaired to learn sign language was the first step. Taking this initiative beyond families, Babu, through the My Sign Challenge, aims to promote inclusiveness in society and facilitate better communication.

The My Sign Challenge was inaugurated on the World Day of Deaf on September 29, 2023, and Babu is keen on creating awareness and understanding ahead of this year’s commemoration.

What is the challenge?

Participants are encouraged to learn a sign, produce a video, and challenge a friend or family member to do the same, creating an awareness campaign on social media. Babu says, “The focus is on Indian Sign Language, which is specific to the culture of India and differs from international sign languages such as American Sign Language and British Sign Language.”

Where does one start? Babu suggests that participants visit Ashray Akruti branches or use online resources to learn sign language. After learning, they can post videos or content showcasing their newly acquired sign language skills on their common groups or social media platforms. The next step is to encourage their friends to take up the challenge and learn sign language, creating a chain of awareness and skill-sharing. This approach can make the learning process engaging and contribute to raising awareness about sign language.

Babu says the My Sign Challenge will be ongoing, with plans to enhance publicity and involve celebrities to increase momentum and awareness. Individuals interested in taking up the challenge can participate through corporate talks, events, or by being challenged by colleagues associated with the initiative.”

A family adversity

A child gets personal attention at Ashray Akruti

A child gets personal attention at Ashray Akruti | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Babu’s motivation for entering this field comes from having a hearing-impaired brother and his son. Witnessing the challenges faced by two generations inspired him to devise solutions and create opportunities for others in society. He started Ashray Akruti with five children in 1996. Today, this registered non-profit organisation, in its 27th year, operates 30 projects, including special schools, early intervention centres, and mainstreaming initiatives. They employ a dedicated team of audiologists, speech therapists, social workers, doctors, special educators, psychologists, physiotherapists, and occupational therapists.

The institute also contributes to a pan-India initiative, producing sign language content for hearing-impaired children, accessible on YouTube.

Ashray Akruti runs a general educational institution and secondary special education centre in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, exclusively for the hearing impaired, which was started in 2015.

Babu says that Ashray Akruti follows standard sign language modules. “We offer two-year diploma courses in Indian Sign Language. Additionally, we run the Women Empowerment through Sign Language and Technology (WEST) course, providing basic sign language training, English, soft skills, and computer technology to underprivileged women and giving them a stipend of ₹10,000. It’s an income for them, and at the same time, they can find jobs after this training. We are training the third batch right now.”

Secure careers

Ashray Akruti operates a distinctive initiative offering Multimedia and Animation training for differently-abled individuals who have not pursued higher education but aspire to work in the creative field. Says Babu, “The training covers desktop publishing tools such as Photoshop and InDesign, and participants are placed in companies such as Gemini and VFX Prasad Labs for post-production work. The emphasis is on visual editing rather than hearing.”

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / Hyderabad Metro

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.