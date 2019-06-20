‘Monsoon Photo Walk’ to explore and capture the beauty of Vellayani this rainy season

With its picturesque landscape, freshwater lake and rich biodiversity, Vellayani is any shutterbug’s goldmine. When the Kerala chapter of Open Photography Foundation decided to organise the community’s first photo walk event in Thiruvananthapuram, verdant Vellayani on the outskirts of the city proved a near-unanimous choice. ‘Monsoon Photo Walk’, slated for Sunday, will be zooming in on the region’s wet-green vistas that are a treat to the eyes against a monsoon backdrop.

“The familiarisation photo walk will be exploring and capturing the beauty of Vellayani and its surroundings. The monsoon is perhaps the best time of the year to record the photogenicity of the place that is home to diverse flora and fauna,” says Syed Shiyaz Mirza, who heads the community.

Open for anyone “with a passion to click”, the day-long photo walk commences from Vavvamoola Lake and proceeds towards Vellayani before concluding at the popular ‘Kireedam Bridge’ at Punchakkari. Syed says there are no restrictions regarding photography equipment. “The idea is to explore and enjoy and hence even mobile phone cameras suffice,” he adds.

Experts from the Open Photography Foundation community will offer guidelines for better photography for amateur photographers. “Experienced lensmen will share tips and techniques of the art of photography and speak about ethical practices in the field,” says Syed. The event will be led by Syed, Nidheesh Silvester, Ashik Vijayakumar, Mini Mohan and Liju Sara Joseph, all members of Open Photography Foundation. The occasion is also the first get-together of the Kerala chapter’s WhatsApp community, informs Syed.

(Timings: 9 am to 5 pm. Registration fee of ₹200 is inclusive of lunch. Contact: 9447115718)