Meet the bulls of Madurai ready to enter the jallikattu arena

January 10, 2024 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST

There is only one week to go for Madurai district’s annual display of jallikattu and Alanganallur, its epicentre, is crackling with energy from both the bulls and men. The bulls grunt when strangers come close. Men on the other hand, croon tales of their victories and are happy to chat about their pride.

In villages across the district, one can find the names of bulls they rear, as part of their name board and marriage invitations. The ones who have died after showcasing their might in the vaadivasal (arena), get elaborate burials and shrines. They are family.

Across Madurai, bulls are trained year-round to ensure that they are not caught by an onslaught of players who are hungry for the title of veeran or champion. They are fed a strict diet of cotton seed, wheat husk and raw rice — ringing up a bill of ₹30,000 a month. They are also trained to swim, walk and poke wet earth to strengthen their skills.

All bulls that enter the arena must be ferocious. Their demeanour must threaten the players enough to ensure that they do not come close. But the best bulls must stand and play. Their sharp horns, grunts and charges, should ensure that players run at sight. “There are usually two kinds of jallikattu bulls. The first, spins in the arena in circles. The second, attacks,” says AP Saravana Kumar, a bull rearer from Alanganallur. Those that shake off the players who come close are titled winners and those who especially stand their ground to fight and entertain the crowds, are crowned as champion bulls, winning cars, bikes and expensive gadgets at the end of the event.

We meet Kettavan, Ramu, Appu and Chinna Komban, among the best bulls in Madurai and nearby districts, to find out what makes these otherwise calm bulls furious competitors on ground.

Kettavan, Kulamangalam

In Kulamangalam, some 12 kilometres outside Madurai city, a stark white farmhouse stands amidst lush green paddy fields. In it, are 23 bulls including Kettavan which literally translates to bad guy, advocate KM Thiruppathy’s prized possession. Kettavan was reared here since 2016. Today, the owner has constructed a swimming pool just so that the bull’s breathing and stamina gets better.

“Kettavan is a performer. As soon as he hears the mics at the venue, he will understand exactly where he is and will begin his shenanigans at the vaadi right before he enters, sometimes, trying to poke some of the handlers. As he enters the arena, he will spin fast and topple all those who try to touch him. It is a treat to watch,” he says. He adds that the two minutes that the bull plays at the venue is enough satisfaction to fuel him for the rest of the year. “After all, it is a matter of pride when they announce that ‘KM Thiruppathy’s bulls have entered the arena,” he says.

Kettavan has won cars, bikes and electric scooters and cycles at various events across the State including the third place at Alanganallur.

Ramu, Alanganallur

AP Saravana Kumar alias Dissi claims that Ramu is one among the three bulls of Alanganallur which is yet to be caught once in the sporting arena. Soon after the jallikattu protests in 2017 when Dissi bought and released the bull for the first time, he knew he had a winner in his hands. This bull grunts and eyes the photographer suspiciously as he nears to get a shot. Each time he enters the arena, he leaps and jumps, sometimes kicking the players who come close. Ramu’s training begins four months before the jallikattu season in January. Dissi usually tries to analyse the bull’s nerves, its walk and foot placement during training to ensure the best results on the day of the event. “It is an addiction to watch the bulls perform on the day. A high,” he says.

Ramu has bagged a cash prize of ₹15,000 at Tirumayam, Pudukottai. He has also won several vessels, gold coins and almirahs.

Chinna Komban, Pudukottai

Former AIADMK Minister C Vijayabaskar’s family has been rearing bulls for three generations now. When he is not busy with polity, he spends time with his bulls. The favourite among the 10-odd bulls he rears is Chinna Komban. “There was another bull, Periya Komban, which unfortunately died of a head-on collision while playing in the arena,” he says.

Chinna Komban has now taken the senior bull’s place and has been victorious in several arenas. The thing about this bull and all the others in Vijayabaskar’s entourage is that they travel in style. Special air-conditioned vehicles have been arranged for these bulls to make the journey from their home in Pudukkottai to arenas across the State. “It is a craze, a passion that got me to modify some of the vans we had as the bulls ended up getting tired on their long journeys from the farm,” the former Minister says. He adds that they have built a swimming pool for training the bulls too.

Chinna Komban is the recipient of a cash prize of ₹50,000 and a car in Sakkudi. This is only a brief list of his accolades.

Appu, Varichiyur

PR Rajasekaran, head of Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Peravai, has a farm in Varichiyur with about a hundred cows and bulls. Cattle rearing has been in the family for generations. It is no surprise then that he chose to be in the forefront of the jallikattu protests in 2016. Anyone in the village can point to his large farm in Varichiyur just outside the city. His presence is also felt in the posters at the entrance of the village. Rajasekaran’s bull Appu is both a champion and a favourite. Appu is particularly loved because he has several child-like qualities according to his handler M Sundaravalli who has been working at this farm for the last eight years. “Appu gives you a longing look when you eat. He wants a bite of everything. Even when we drink tea and eat biscuits, he wants a little bit. He walks a little in our direction and seeks us out,” she says. Appu is an expert at mann kuthal, in which the bulls hone their skills by digging their horns into wet earth.

Appu’s list of achievements include winning a number of bikes, fridges and gold coins. Many of the electronic gadgets the bull has won have been distributed to the handlers and the trainers over the years.

