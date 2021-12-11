Meet Princess Pea, the artist who talks to women about healthcare, suppressed desires and sports

11 December 2021 16:00 IST

An anonymous artist with an oversized pea-head is taking art from galleries to the homes of women

Princess Pea made her first appearance back in 2009, when India Art Fair was known as India Art Summit and held at the iconic Pragati Maidan. An anonymous artist wearing an oversized pea-shaped anime head had walked the fair grounds then, with the help of two friends, piquing the curiosity of visitors. Children wanted to talk to Princess Pea, hold her hand, some wanted a picture. This outing prompted art enthusiasts to describe Princess Pea as a living sculpture.

A work by Princess Pea | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Barring a few, nobody is aware of the name and face of the person inside the huge clay head. That the artist is based in Gurugram, was born in Ferozepur, and studied in Delhi College of Art is all that is known about her in the public domain. But in the decade since 2019, Princess Pea’s story has gone beyond the artist to include a larger narrative about women, with whom Princess Pea conducts workshops and creates socially engaged art projects. “The sculpture of the head started with me, my home, my family members. But the core of my work is women’s issues. I wanted to take it forward and it has gone beyond just me,” says Princess Pea.

Recently, she participated in Khud se Pooche (Ask yourself), an initiative to raise awareness about women’s healthcare, led by the non-profit Sakhi, Gaurav Gramin Mahila Vikas Manch, and a Patna-based youth collective, Ashoka Young Change Maker. In a series of art-based workshops for a group of women from Patna, she asked the participants to share their personal experiences of accessing healthcare.

Voices in the head

Kaali toy | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“A lot of women in the workshop had no idea that self-care is important. They spend the entire day taking care of the family. Through exercises, I pushed the idea of healthcare and self-care. When I shared a personal story about a visit to a doctor for an intimate health issue, they opened up. One participant shared how women are made to sit according to their caste in some health centres and are subjected to ridicule or worse when they don’t get their periods,” she says.

The discussions and artistic exercises using textile, embroidery and patchwork resulted in the creation of a symbol — a woman-shaped safety pin. On November 22, it was made into an art installation by 75 women artisans of Bihar using the indigenous technique of appliqué on a 40-feet cotton cloth. The installation is on view at Sumati Place, Boring Road, in Patna.

Imagined other

Princess Pea feels a sense of kinship with the women she works with. For instance, when she asked the women in Khud se Pooche workshops and schoolgirls in Delhi to write an open letter to society, a lot of the words they used triggered memories. “Some words like sharm (shame), samman (dignity), apmaan (insult)pushed me to think about my practice. Everyone was talking about how women are expected to walk down a certain path laid down by society,” she says.

She talks of how she used to be skinny while her sister was not. “Both of us faced odd questions. I used to think, if neither I nor my sister is perfect, then who is?”

Dadi toy | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

She hated fashion magazines for perpetuating false ideals of beauty and would often scribble furiously on their covers. It was from one such scribble that Princess Pea was born. She sculpted an oversized head out of clay, from which a wild shoot sprouted when it was left to set. This accidental birth, the fortuitous by-product of the soil’s fertility, animated the sculpture, says the artist.

She called it Princess Pea — a portmanteau term combining the mythical category of the princess and the wild shoot imagined as a pea plant. It is her alter ego, her imagined other.

Own space

Wearing the anime head, Princess Pea feels invisible and not answerable to anyone. The head is an escape from questioning looks, expectations and stares of people. “With this head I can do things I want to do. It is about having your own space. However small it may be, you need your own space.”

In the course of time, the head has been made in nine different colours and worn by housewives, small entrepreneurs, differently-abled women, survivors of violence. For ‘Proxies,’ Princess Pea interviews women in their homes and workspaces, gives them the head to wear and takes photographs. Assuming the identity of Princess Pea makes it easier for women to talk about suppressed desires. ‘Soul Sisters’ is a joint head for two women inside which they can share their intimate concerns in private.

Just before the pandemic, Princess Pea was developing a project for schoolgirls in Goa with support from Khoj, the non-profit international artists’ association. “In Goan schools, only boys can play football. Girls are told to play volleyball. I spent eight months in government schools trying to understand this. Now I have developed a curriculum for schools explaining that sports can be a way of generating equality,” she says. She plans to hold exhibitions on this issue soon.

Princess Pea has also made limited-edition toys in collaboration with the artisans of Etikoppaka in Visakhapatnam. ‘Kaali’, ‘Dadi’, ‘Everyday is a Protest’, ‘Soul Sisters’, ‘Pool of Infinity’ are all limited-edition toys made with ankudu wood, and are available at her studio in Gurugram and on her website. The wooden toys are an extension of Princess Pea’s art practice.

The writer is a journalist with interest in art and culture.