Meet me in the multiverse

Why the concept is not sci-fi but a thrilling reality for Indians today

As 2021 dawned, I had announced on social media that, inspired by Ms Kangana Ranaut’s tweet, my New Year resolution would be to “penetrate like X-ray into any subject”. Admittedly, I am not as intrepid as the multifarious Ms Ranaut but one can always try. And as part of my brave attempts to enact an X-ray, I am penetrating these days into the esoteric subject of parallel universes.

‘Is there another ‘you’ out there?’ a 2016 article in Forbes had asked provocatively. Ah, if they had only thought to ask us Indians. Five years on, we can emphatically say yes, there is another ‘you’, ‘me’, ‘him’, ‘her’ and ‘them’ out there. And not one alternative version, but possibly many, each with its own histories, actions and outcomes. Physicists say the multiverse is an exciting possibility, but Indians know it as an even more thrilling reality.

Take Munawar Faruqui, for instance. All those silly libtards and clicktivists went on and on about why he had been arrested for a joke he did not crack. What they didn’t understand was that he was actually arrested for a joke he well might have cracked in another avatar in another universe. For that, he needed to be arrested here. This was as clear as Delhi’s air to the police but was wilfully ignored by the commentators.

As far back as 2019, a former business editor had indicated these possibilities. When people had worried that a high unemployment rate meant more people without jobs, he had explained that it actually meant more people looking for jobs. You see how this works? If in India, poverty rates rise, in Atmanirbhar Bharat, it’s really a sign of “more people looking for money”.

A writer mailed me some weeks ago, saying that a contact on his LinkedIn page had written a furious post asking what farmers had to do with food production when he could get all he needed in his neighbourhood supermarket. I had to agree — my in-depth research had already shown me that in the alt-verse, farmers do anything but farm. They just protest and use irrigation pumps to waste the taxpayer’s money. Only in a different world, that often features in the speeches of presidents and prime ministers, do farmers morph into annadatas.

Women and sanitation workers, farmers and stand-up comics, actors and cricketers all inhabit these multiple realities. In one, they are devis, in another they get their feet washed, in a third they get raped or beaten up, in a fourth they tweet in unison about current affairs, in a fifth they are ignorant of all current affairs and “unable to comment”. Only andolan-jeevis seem to be boringly uni-dimensional creatures.

Now, I have a request for the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. Given our lawmakers have to contend with all these multiple realities, one can imagine how hard it must be to keep switching tack — to “put on a face to meet the faces that you meet,” as Eliot famously said. For example, here you are going hammer and tongs at evil anti-national farmers and embedding the streets with spikes to keep them at bay. And then one of them bursts into tears and gets the nation crying. What does one do? One responds with tears. Could the Ministry please place a tiny bottle of glycerin on all the benches in Parliament? Any lawmaker who needs to quickly get emotional should be able to do so without straining their tear ducts and our credulity.

And in case there are any acting awards to be handed out, Ms Ranaut knows all about it. In a recent tweet, she sharply pointed out that instead of asking her about Oscars, one needs to ask “how many National or Padma awards Meryl Streep has”. Now the literal-minded might think a National Award is only for Indian actors, but Ms Ranaut knows that just like FIRs issued for jokes not cracked, awards can be handed out for films not made.

Entering into the spirit of things, the zeitgeist if you will, I humbly insist that this column be treated as fully written and published in this and every other universe. Because if I have not written it, then the chances of my offending someone can only get proportionately higher.

Where the writer tries to make sense of society with seven hundred words and a bit of snark.