The doctor who makes ink

Meet the anaesthetist who, in between 10-hour shifts at the hospital, prepares special inks for artists and calligraphers

There are days Dr Sreekumar’s patients and colleagues know exactly what he has been up to at home, with one look at his fingers. “Green today, doctor?” they ask, glancing at the ink stains on his palms.

An anaesthetist Dr Sreekumar makes inks, ink pens and shapes nibs in the balcony-turned workspace at his Palakkad home. Since 2010, he has been selling his inks under the brand Krishna Inks, first on eBay, then at a neighbourhood store, and now with PenWorld in Chennai. It was only two years ago, however, that he registered it as a company and went big on social media.

Basic blacks, blues and reds hold no glamour in his mind. He prepares inks for artists and calligraphers: ones that merge colours, change hues after drying, change shades midway, or are bleach-proof.

Though his day job requires nearly 10 hours of work at times, especially during the pandemic, he makes sure to give at least two hours to ink making and research every day. Sitting next to his hand-held wooden lathe machine, he fine-tunes nibs to suit them for calligraphy, and mixes the colouring pigment and dyes with solvents. After letting the ink filter overnight, he prepares two litres daily for each of the 50 shades. Then, his wife and a staff member help fill the finished inks in pots, to be dispatched.

A journey in colour

“When we were young, we would only be allowed to write in two colours on notebooks: black or blue,” says the inkmaker-doctor. But Sreekumar’s world had always known rainbow colours; as a boy in Thrissur, he grew up watching his artist grandfather, paint. The interest in paints took hold then.

“My grandfather was also an art teacher, and I’d go to his studio when he was working. He had all sorts of German-made colour dyes there, which I borrowed for making ink,” he says. When he turned 15, he started making his own ink, without relying on his grandfather’s dyes. “Later, while doing my MD I found that many doctors were interested in my inks. They wanted specific, personalised colours that no other doctor would have,” he laughs. “I started making for them in small batches, but then thought I might as well start selling!”

So, around the same time he started selling his products on eBay, he marched into the legendary pen shop Kim and Co in Kozhikode and requested to meet the penmaker AC Ramachandran. Ramachandran has been mentoring Dr Sreekumar since.

The craft of it

“There are three main ingredients to ink making: the dye or pigment, water and, solvent which is a trade secret. Your solvent determines the properties of your ink, whether it can be water resistant or soluble, what kind of paper it can be used on and so on,” says Dr Sreekumar.

He goes on to explain the different types that can be made. “Your ink can have sheening, which means it changes hues after drying. If you write with a blue base, after drying it will have a red hue. If the base is black, the hue will be golden. Then there is document ink, which is not washable; you can’t even bleach it. For calligraphy, there’s shading ink, which starts with a light shade and ends in a darker shade of the same colour.”

The man whose inks are now sold, through Penworld, in 21 countries, still remembers his first pen in Class IV: “It was a green-coloured Bismi fountain pen and the second was a Jubilee. For the all-important Class X exams, we upgraded to Hero.”

He infact, remembers his life in pens. Flair in MBBS, Camlin Mini Eye dropper and a Rotomac C during his MD days, he recounts, were his mainstays.

Now, due to his hectic schedule, he feels he does not devote enough time to pen making. “The production of these handmade pens is as low as one per month and people have been waiting for more than three years to get hold of one. Though I am trying to speed up, nothing can be done by compromising on quality. One day I might stop one profession to get a grip on the other. Or maybe it will go on like this till the end. Lord Krishna decides everything.”

Dr Sreekumar can be reached at 9847637771