Meet Chennai’s packers who send homemade Deepavali sweets and snacks around the world

Over the course of two hours on a Monday morning, 10 kilograms of sweets and snacks, multiple (sometimes already overflowing) oorga cans, and many packets of homemade murukkus have made their way to Queen Abroad Packers’ crowded, busy and chaotic shop at Mylapore’s Ramakrishna Mutt Road. Everyone is racing against time. Amongst the hole-in-the-wall shops that house miscellaneous items for a quick stop-and-buy is the bright yellow board that leads one to Queens Abroad Packers.

Deepavali is only a week away, which means a steady stream of customers with varying demands. Some items only need an extra layer of packaging, while others, that have to travel all the way to the US, Canada, Australia, the UK and New Zealand need reliable packaging that is triple layered and spill-proof.

The establishment has been around since 1986, says owner KM Gani, in between shouting order instructions to his trusty staff of four. In the backdrop runs the mild whirr of the vacuum sealing machines. This is not their first rodeo.

“Today, almost 135 kilograms of eatables are going to different countries,” says Gani as he unwraps a package filled to the brim with an unusual mix of festive wear, imitation jewellery, sweet boxes, and packets of rice murukku. “I won’t be able to stand here and talk to you, if you had come next week,” says Gani, adding that the packages usually reach the US (to which most are sent) in four or five days. Courier services most preferred by Gani and team are FedEx, DHL and UPS.

The customer base is almost entirely families who send a taste of home to their loved ones miles away, to reminisce about during Deepavali. “For us, the rush starts from August,” says Galaxy Abroad Packers’ H Rafic, adding, “Apart from sweets, sambar podi, rasam podi, and vadams are usually sent.” Pickles especially, are vacuum sealed with triple-layered packaging.

Rafic has been in the packing business for 15 years, and his establishment is a part of Ramakrishna Mutt Road’s thriving packing central. So, is there competition? “Each of us has our regular customer base. Some of them also give us specific instructions on how to pack,” says Rafic.

Back in Queens, a packet of karuveppala podi arrives in an aluminum packet. It is to travel to Boston the same night, along with a long-time customer Sowmya Sundararajan . “We usually send pickles and powders which are re-sealed to ensure that it doesn’t spill inside the check-in luggage. They are [Queens] one of the oldest in the business, and we have been coming here for decades,” says Varsha Sundararajan, Sowmya’s sister.

Apart from customers dropping off homemade bhakshanam to be sent to family and friends in other countries, others place online orders in well-known sweet shops in the city, which are then picked up by the staff from these companies to be packed and couriered to them. The 10 kilograms of sweets and snacks that arrived in multiple Adyar Ananda Bhavan carry bags are testament to the same.

Though the businesses usually see a climb in the latter half of the month with Navratri, Deepavali and the Margazhi season, it is never dull. “The only time we see a dip is when the NRIs come home for summer vacations, but when they leave, we see a lot of orders again as they take many things with them,” says Gani.

