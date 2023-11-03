HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Meet Chennai’s packers who send homemade Deepavali sweets and snacks around the world

Local courier and packaging services in Chennai roll up their sleeves to send everything from homemade Deepavali bakshanam to boxfuls of sweets to the US, Canada, Australia and the UK

November 03, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST

Gowri S
Gowri S
Queens Abroad Packers in Mylapore gearing up for Deepavali

Queens Abroad Packers in Mylapore gearing up for Deepavali | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Over the course of two hours on a Monday morning, 10 kilograms of sweets and snacks, multiple (sometimes already overflowing) oorga cans, and many packets of homemade murukkus have made their way to Queen Abroad Packers’ crowded, busy and chaotic shop at Mylapore’s Ramakrishna Mutt Road. Everyone is racing against time. Amongst the hole-in-the-wall shops that house miscellaneous items for a quick stop-and-buy is the bright yellow board that leads one to Queens Abroad Packers.

ALSO READ
Fresh, tasty, and innovative: Your guide to what’s on the menu at Chennai’s sweet shops this Deepavali

Deepavali is only a week away, which means a steady stream of customers with varying demands. Some items only need an extra layer of packaging, while others, that have to travel all the way to the US, Canada, Australia, the UK and New Zealand need reliable packaging that is triple layered and spill-proof.       

The establishment has been around since 1986, says owner KM Gani, in between shouting order instructions to his trusty staff of four. In the backdrop runs the mild whirr of the vacuum sealing machines. This is not their first rodeo. 

Sweets and snacks from Adyar Anandha Bhavan being packed to be sent to the US

Sweets and snacks from Adyar Anandha Bhavan being packed to be sent to the US | Photo Credit: special arrangement

“Today, almost 135 kilograms of eatables are going to different countries,” says Gani as he unwraps a package filled to the brim with an unusual mix of festive wear, imitation jewellery, sweet boxes, and packets of rice murukku. “I won’t be able to stand here and talk to you, if you had come next week,” says Gani, adding that the packages usually reach the US (to which most are sent) in four or five days. Courier services most preferred by Gani and team are FedEx, DHL and UPS.

The customer base is almost entirely families who send a taste of home to their loved ones miles away, to reminisce about during Deepavali.  “For us, the rush starts from August,” says Galaxy Abroad Packers’ H Rafic, adding, “Apart from sweets, sambar podi, rasam podi, and vadams are usually sent.” Pickles especially, are vacuum sealed with triple-layered packaging.

ALSO READ
What is Deepavali ‘marundhu’ and why is it in demand this festive season?

Rafic has been in the packing business for 15 years, and his establishment is a part of Ramakrishna Mutt Road’s thriving packing central. So, is there competition? “Each of us has our regular customer base. Some of them also give us specific instructions on how to pack,” says Rafic.   

Boxes of eatables ready to be couriered

Boxes of eatables ready to be couriered | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Back in Queens, a packet of karuveppala podi arrives in an aluminum packet. It is to travel to Boston the same night, along with a long-time customer Sowmya Sundararajan . “We usually send pickles and powders which are re-sealed to ensure that it doesn’t spill inside the check-in luggage. They are [Queens] one of the oldest in the business, and we have been coming here for decades,” says Varsha Sundararajan, Sowmya’s sister.

Apart from customers dropping off homemade bhakshanam to be sent to family and friends in other countries, others place online orders in well-known sweet shops in the city, which are then picked up by the staff from these companies to be packed and couriered to them. The 10 kilograms of sweets and snacks that arrived in multiple Adyar Ananda Bhavan carry bags are testament to the same. 

ALSO READ
Chennai’s neighbourhood beauty parlours now customise make up looks and saree drapes this Deepavali

Though the businesses usually see a climb in the latter half of the month with Navratri, Deepavali and the Margazhi season, it is never dull. “The only time we see a dip is when the NRIs come home for summer vacations, but when they leave, we see a lot of orders again as they take many things with them,” says Gani. 

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.