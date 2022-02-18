Meat of the matter

Empathy towards animals originally contributed to the idea of not eating flesh

Empathy towards animals originally contributed to the idea of not eating flesh

Denouncement of meat eating and promotion of plant-based diets dates back, at least, to the sixth century BC, when the concept of ahimsa and its natural corollary, vegetarianism, was promoted in India by Mahavira. He believed that the greatest virtue a person may possess to achieve moksha is vegetarianism. The Buddha and emperor Ashoka also contributed remarkably in the popularisation of vegetarianism in the country in the subsequent years.

In the West too, efforts to discourage meat eating began during the sixth century. The Greek philosopher Pythagoras was among the first to speak of the benefits of meatless diets. His follower Plato highlighted the detrimental effects of meat on health, and claimed that “a society that eats meat requires more doctors”.

A firm foundation of the idea that food has remarkable influence on human persona was laid by the French lawyer and author Anthelme Brillat-Savarin (born 1775), whose famous adage “tell me what you eat and I will tell you what you are”, is taken from his book Physiology du Gout (Physiology of taste). The American health writer and radio commentator Victor Hugo Lindahl further propagated the idea with his book You are what you eat, published in 1940.

Empathy towards animals originally contributed to the idea of forsaking meat, but the idea that plant-based foods are superior in maintaining disease-free lives was also mooted quite early. While remarkable effort has gone in to obtain unequivocal evidence in this regard, and several meta-analyses were undertaken on human diets consumed over long durations, the outcome remains inconclusive.

People consuming plant-based diets may, however, have better indicators of health called biomarkers that suggest reduced risk of diseases such as high blood pressure, cancer and cardiovascular diseases, according to some recent studies.

Environment issues

What seems more conclusive, however, is the negative impact of large-scale global meat consumption on the environment. Reliable evidence is now available that green gas emission, particularly of methane, by animals raised for meat contributes enormously to global warming. Meat eating is currently responsible for a sizeable share of all greenhouse gases. Continued consumption of meat by the growing population of the world may contribute greatly to global warming and ensuing environmental disaster within a few decades.

Currently over 90% of the global population eat meat. Production of meat for human consumption continues to rise with each passing year, having increased four-fold from 1960. According to the Copenhagen-based organization WorldCounts, over 350 million tonnes of meat is now consumed in a year globally and this is expected to rise to over 500 million tonnes by 2050. Thousands of years of efforts invoking empathy towards animals, human health, spirituality, peace and justice have failed in arresting the human craving for meat. If the craving will end up in burning the planet to cinders, is anybody’s guess.

