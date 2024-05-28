World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024: the Delhi lawyer pedalling for period awareness

For nearly two months, 44-year-old Shivani Chopra would wake up at 3.30 a.m., when the roads were still dark and loud heavy-duty lorries claimed the highways as their dominion. She would have a cup of coffee, load her Trek bicycle with 25 kg of luggage, and get ready for over 30 km of cycling. Her mission: to distribute menstrual cups and discuss period hygiene in small towns and villages off the highway.

The solo journey that kicked off in Chennai on February 11 concluded in Puri on March 28, covering 1,200 km, and traversing the towns of Nellore, Ongole, Machilipatnam, Kakinada, and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. It was part of the ‘Freedom Ride’ initiative by Mogra, an NGO founded by Chopra, a Delhi-based lawyer, to help underprivileged women. “During the pandemic, I initiated a menstrual awareness drive where we distributed 2,000 sanitary napkins in under-served communities. But that made me realise how much waste we were contributing to. I wanted a more eco-friendly and sustainable solution,” said Chopra. Over the next two years, she began making menstrual cups accessible, starting with a collaboration with an independent cup manufacturer from Karnataka.

Chopra will be off again this month, to Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh, where she will distribute cups at a Buddhist monastery.

Tackling mindsets

“Before I reach a particular place, I try to courier menstrual cups to the village or town with the help of local facilitators. So, once I reach, we distribute the cups and have discussions about them,” says Chopra, who has been doing long-distance cycling since 2016, and held a similar awareness drive from Kanniyakumari to Chennai in 2022.

She has held discussions in schools, colleges and even public places in the towns she visits. “We are conditioned to believe that it’s dirty to touch our own waste. We need to change that mindset. So we talk about what menstrual cups are made of, how to use them, their benefits, and answer any questions related to them,” she says.

The questions Chopra encounters often reveal a lack of understanding of the female anatomy. “One of the most common questions that comes up time and again is, if the cup has to be removed when going to the bathroom. And the answer is obviously no,” she says, explaining how these discussions help girls understand their bodies better.

Although the discussion spaces are largely fostered and populated by women, men too have volunteered, Chopra says. “Once, we organised a drive at the Yamuna flood relief camp in Delhi, and when one of my guy friends started talking, the women actually sat down because they were so surprised that a man was talking openly about female hygiene. They [male volunteers] were breaking barriers.”

Unexpected encounters

Apart from places she is scheduled to visit, Chopra tries to explore other towns and fishing hamlets that come up on her route. Such was her visit to Gudur, a town in Andhra Pradesh, where she met students at a government school. “We had a really nice talk, and because they were interested in trying out menstrual cups, I promised them that I would send a batch after I left.”

Chopra says that Freedom Ride also opened her up to a new community of women. “When I arrived in Nellore, after 35 km of cycling, I found out that it was wedding season and all the hotels were booked. I thought I would have no place to stay, but someone I never met — a university professor who was helping me distribute the cups — offered her home to stay,” she says.

Her most treasured moment on the ride though came on the highway in Mandapam, Tamil Nadu, where she met two young girls under the age of 10, who were so very excited to see a woman cyclist. “The joy in showing them that a lone woman can cycle across States was truly special,” signs off Chopra.

The writer is based in Chennai.

