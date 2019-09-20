From illegal hoardings to mob lynchings, here’s a manual on arresting people

Earlier this month, a Tamil writer and activist, Durai Guna, was arrested. His crime? He had protested the illegal encroachment of a tank in Pudukottai in a rather novel way. He put up posters inviting applications for the posts of Collector, District Revenue Officer and Village Administrative Officer. The poster demanded only three qualifications from candidates: general knowledge, discipline, and self-respect. And that, as Shakespeare will tell you, was “a hit, a very palpable hit” indeed. And it clearly palpated some very sensitive bits of the administration because Guna was instantly bunged into prison.

On what grounds did the cops arrest him? For “impersonating” a public servant, for “defamatory” comments, and — get this — “disfigurement” of open spaces. In other words, the police will look upon you fondly if you grow crops in a public pond, but never paste a poster criticising the administration because that, dear reader, is “disfigurement”.

Two days after Guna’s arrest, 7.5 hectares of paddy and coconut trees were removed from the tank bed — so Guna had not been “defamatory” either, merely truthful.

Spokespersons from the DMK, the AIADMK and the BJP criticised the activist, claiming he had “taken the law into his hands”. He should have approached the judiciary, they said, that’s how a democracy works. Really? We would have never guessed. Because the encroachment on Vettukulam continued despite a court order, continued for two years, before Guna came up with his brilliant poster idea.

Likewise, the Madras High Court ban on hoardings dates back to 2006, but has been steadily ignored by everyone. Guess which Act the hoardings contravene? The very same Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act of 1959 upon which the cops acted with such alacrity in Pudukottai.

So here’s the moral of the story: avoid posters against illegal hoardings because the cops will arrest you. You can, however, try to get killed by a hoarding, in which case the chances of the court orders being implemented will rise significantly.

Death, however, does not always work. If you are being lynched by a raging mob, for instance, it is highly likely that it is you who will land up in jail, bloodied and dying, while the thugs walk away whistling. Our policemen hate people being lynched; they always arrest them, mostly before they’re dead so that they can die peacefully in prison. Sometimes, however, they issue an arrest warrant posthumously, like a Padma Shri, to the corpse. It could be because all that bleeding “disfigured” some public space.

Whatever the reason, what we don’t need is another law against lynching, because all it will do is increase the number of IPC sections under which the wrong people can be arrested by our law-abiding cops. In Mirzapur, UP, Pawan Jaiswal reported that children in a government school were being fed rotis with salt in violation of the midday meal scheme. Immediately, the police booked the reporter for ‘criminal conspiracy’, ‘obstructing a public servant’, ‘giving false evidence’, and ‘cheating’. In Hisar, Haryana, a journalist reported that food grains were rotting in a government warehouse. He was instantly booked for ‘trespass’, ‘forgery’ and ‘defamation’. Last year, in a fever of inspiration, five activists were arrested simultaneously across the country for, well, being activists.

In India, the real crime is reporting the crime. ‘Protesting’ illegality is considered criminal, not the illegality itself. Your average WhatsApp uncle won’t blink if you tell him a Dalit woman has been raped and killed, but tell him someone is fighting for tribal / Dalit / gay rights and see how animated he gets. ‘Activists and journalists must be jailed,’ he will rant, ‘they hinder development.’

The idea that ‘activism’ causes problems is a pernicious one, but completely in line with today’s doublespeak. By converting ‘activism’ into the crime, the state puts itself entirely outside the purview of criticism and accountability, demanding instead that the accusers defend themselves. It is the same doublespeak that makes the person demanding reservations ‘casteist’ and the person defending minority rights ‘communalist’, while those who incite caste and religious hatreds strut around calling themselves ‘secular’.

Obvious offences, therefore, like lynching or venality or encroachments are unlikely to excite our cops. My suggestion? Tell them instead that the neighbourhood thug or corrupt official or land mafia leader is an activist. Then watch how the action unfolds.

