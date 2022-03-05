Krishnan Srinivasan’s Ambassador Marco series will keep your little grey cells busy till the end

A spot of Sherlock Holmes, a dollop of Hercule Poirot, a seasoning of Miss Marple, a pinch of Perry Mason, a dash of Mickey Spillane — throw them together, mix well, cook to boiling, then add Krishnan Srinivasan’s trademark tadka. Voila, you have The Ambassador and the Private Eye, served hot.

The Ambassador of the title is Michael Marco, an untidy, shambling, slow-moving, fast-thinking retired Somali ambassador to India who makes Kolkata his home after his country collapses into a classic failed state. He lives in a modest hotel room and takes his breakfast at a bright window, rarely moving out but putting disparate pieces together to solve cases of murder and mayhem for Private Eye Ms. Koel Deb, a feisty detective-for-hire who does all the legwork.

To only the author and the Ambassador is the solution obvious; the ordinary reader is left kicking themselves for having been so mesmerised by the legerdemain of the Ambassador’s thinking as to have failed to spot the clues scattered around like confetti.

The Ambassador and the Private Eye (released in early 2021 but prevented by the pandemic from getting its due) is the latest of the six Ambassador Marco novels (from The Ugly Ambassador to Ambassador Marco’s Indian Instincts) that former Foreign Secretary Srinivasan (Kris to all his friends) has been spinning out in retirement from Kolkata. One hopes that the series will continue indefinitely for each of them is a page-turner and each page leaves the reader with an acute sense of anticipation as to what the next page will bring. The story moves at a fast clip, drawing readers into a labyrinth of confusion while offering the comforting thought that even if they are left bemused, Private Eye Koel is there to pick up all the pieces the next time she meets the Ambassador for breakfast or over a quick cup of coffee.

12 gems

To give you a flavour of the book without spoilers, let me share with you one brief extract of a conversation between Ambassador Marco and the Private Eye, whom he calls “Minnie”:

“‘Could I have done a better job with this case?’

‘Both men were monsters, my dear Minnie. Society is better off without them…The police will assume the militants took care of the brothers and the women are running away from them. Presumably, they’ll not, therefore, pursue the ladies’ disappearance with any energy. Man’s retribution and sense of justice are often misguided.’”

There is another passage that fills out the portrait of the Ambassador:

“‘You never tell me anything about yourself, Michael!’ protested Koel.

Michael Marco sat back and looked at her amiably. ‘I wish there were something interesting to say, dear Minnie. I sit here in this hotel, learn from the Holy Bible, listen to radio news, read the papers, and go for solitary walks around the lake.’”

That, I think, just about sums up the man. And the Private Eye? Let’s leave that to Tatiana, her best friend, who pens the ‘Introduction’:

“Koel Deb is my best friend from schooldays, a clever and charismatic girl, she topped in every subject and later came first in the Indian civil services examination… She chose to join the police instead of the diplomatic service and was shooting up thereafter in the Kolkata police department when she volunteered to join a special police expedition…the rascal managed to fire one bullet which caught Koel just below the elbow and her left arm had to be amputated. She now has a bionic hand…Koel was thereafter confined to desk jobs which did not suit her. So, she left the police, with the President’s Medal and a bagful of other decorations, to set herself up as the city’s leading — and only — female private detective. I introduced her to Michael, both single and hyper-intelligent, since I thought they would find each other good company.”

It is difficult to pick any one of the 12 stories as better than the others. There’s a coded message from a journalist in a war zone that Marco amazingly decodes; an extraordinarily crafty pair of shifty brothers who get their well-deserved comeuppance; a mysterious air crash of a private plane in the jungles of Purulia. We are then taken to a murder scene in a high-rise, introduced to strange happenings at a college reunion, to a derelict watchman in an even more derelict apartment, a Tollywood tale, the kidnapping of the daughter of a wealthy magnate, followed by the mysterious disappearance of a witness and the curious withdrawal of nearly a crore from private accounts in the State Bank of India. A botched murder attempt — or so it would seem — is next.

The last story carried a stab to my back: “A failed politician is always willing to mount any pedestal he can.” But that is not the gravamen of the tale, merely an aside, as a difficult young man wends his way back home and to psychological normalcy.

Quite a ride, you might say. So, jump around the tales as you will, but you would be well rewarded if you read them all. Till Marco VII arrives.

The reviewer was a junior colleague of the author in the Indian Foreign Service.