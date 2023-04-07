Make natural dyes from flowers and seeds at an experiential tour of Sankalpa Art Village in Visakhapatnam

April 07, 2023 10:02 am | Updated 10:03 am IST

A sweet fragrance greets the senses as we step into Sankalpa Art Village (SAV) at Pedagadi, about 20 kilometres from Visakhapatnam. In a big room under a thatched roof, a group of people and children sort out heaps of marigold and roses, pulling out petals to make small floral batches of orange and pink. In another corner, some children use a wooden pestle to crush the petals on a small piece of fabric, making patterns with colour.

Master weaver Satyanarayana shows how to tightly wind threads in a criss-cross pattern on a folded fabric. “When the cloth is immersed in the dye pots, the tied segments will resist the dye while other areas will take on the hues,” he shares.

This is the second workshop this summer on tie and dye and natural dyeing technique at Sankalpa Art Village in the suburbs of Visakhapatnam.

Over the past few years, the Art Village has made a name for itself among followers of sustainable living for its handloom, naturally dyed clothing and natural lacquered wooden toys and farm to table organic produce.. Their production unit at this centre at Pedagadi was established nearly 20 years ago. But for the first time, SAV has opened its doors to offer workshops on natural dyes, block printing and weaving. At the production unit, a team of 25 master weavers and artisans work on handloom textiles for catering to domestic and export orders, mostly to European countries and the USA.

Outside the main unit of SAV, under the shade of a mango tree, creative design head Jameelya Akula bends over pots of bubbling dyes. Petals of marigold lie scattered about, as she dunks swatch after swatch into the pots, her fingertips turning shades of red and brown in the process. In a few minutes time, the fabric will come out of the pot bathed in hues of marigold.

“A huge amount of chemicals goes into the making of the regular dyes and leaves behind massive proportions of carbon emission. Nature had been generous with its colours. In the ancient times, colours on textiles were chiefly from natural dyes. In the 1850s, synthetic dyes came into existence, changing the course of the textile industry. People who worked with chemical dyes suffered health issues,” says Jameelya. In the recent years, there has been a gradual shift in the mindset of people and a growing number are willing to make the complete shift towards sustainable living and learn about natural dyes.

Growing up surrounded by plants and nurseries nurtured by her parents, Jameelya has always found calm in Nature and its hues.

After her graduation with specialisation in Product Design from Dehradun, she joined TCS Life Sciences Interactive. In 2020, she quit to follow her heart and started experimenting with colours and introduced sustainable kitchenware designs to SAV, that was founded by her parents.

“My family had a good understanding of making natural dyes and I wanted to further build on it and experiment with colour combinations. We started the natural dye workshops to bring awareness towards natural fibres and colours that have been part of Indian culture; for instance, dyeing with turmeric due to its antibacterial properties, and plants and flowers for beautiful patterns on textiles,” says Jameelya. The weavers at SAV use manjista roots for pink and cultivate indigo. The black shade is made from karakai and iron oxide combination while light buttery yellow comes from myrobalan which also acts as a natural mordant which fixes the dye to the fabric. “There’s no limit to the palette,” she says.

During the pandemic, SAV leveraged on online platforms like Amazon, Qalara, and orders from other sustainable living brands poured in. But the pandemic was hard on the artisans and weavers. “The workshops will facilitate the engagement of visitors with the weavers. Anyone eager to know about dyeing or block printing can attend our workshops or visit us in small groups,” says Jameelya. Here, one can get hands-on experience at any of the crafts and take back a piece of one’s work — a pretty naturally-dyed fabric with tie and dye patterns or a block-printed stole. At the end of the workshop, the participants also get to take home a small kit of handloom cloth, two natural dyeing powders and an instruction manual to follow it up at home. “The visit to SAV and learning about the techniques of handloom weaving and natural dye making is deeply therapeutic. I have started to look at the concept from a different perspective. I discovered the sustainability side of dyes,” says Meghana Gorli, a student of pharmacy, who attended one of the workshops. Meghana went back home and dyed a sari in the subtle hues of marigold flowers for the engagement of her cousin. “My family was surprised at how the beautiful shade was derived from a flower we see around us every day. This will be the most treasured sari in my wardrobe,” she says.

