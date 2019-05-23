Paintingthe townyellow

B Kuppathal has been selling fruits at the Therukkuvasal market for over three decades now and her favourite season is summer. “Although it’s difficult to sit under the hot sun, this is the time I do brisk business,” she says. All thanks to the king of fruits. “The mango season is when I sell at least 80 kilos daily. My day starts at 4 am when I go to the wholesale market at Mattuthavani and take part in the auction. I manage to bid for five sacks of 20 kilos of mangoes each. I usually choose the fast moving varieties apart from those that are cheaper.”

She adds, “Depending on the yield and arrival, the prices vary. This year has been a mixed bag. Mangoes like imampasand, senthuram, sappatai and malgova have been arriving regularly and the prices have been steady without much fluctuation.”

Mangoes at the Madurai market Among the various types of mangoes, balamani, sappatai (Banganapalli) and imampasandh the largest selling and the kadhar (alphonso), kallamai (Kili Mooku), kalapadi, malgova,and Eeya sindhuram are more seasonal.

There are 240 shops inside the Fruits market, Maatuthavani, out of which 40-50 shops are the largest distributors of mangoes. The price ranges from Rs.40 to 80 per kg depending on the varieties.

During the season of Ramzan many Muslim customers from Ramanathapuram district, travel to Madurai to buy mangoes.

At the newly constructed Madurai Smart City Intergrated Wholesale Fruit Market in Mattuthavani, the fruit commission mandis are awash with mangoes. Truck loads of the fruit keep arriving at the sprawling market that’s dubbed as one of the biggest in southern Tamil Nadu, serving farmers and traders from over 10 districts. A majority of the mango produce come in from Natham, Rajapalayam, Bodinayakkanur, Senthurai, Batlagundu, Nilakottai, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Tenkasi. Special varieties like alphonso, imampasandh, badami and dasheri arrive from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

“The strict curb on artificaly ripened mangoes has brought in awareness among both the traders and buyers. We only supply semi ripened mangoes these days, so that people can take it home, ripen it naturally and enjoy a healthy mango meal,” says D Jayakodi, one of the commissioning agents. “It’s easy to identify fruits ripened with carbide stones. The skin colour will have blotches of green or yellow instead of a uniform gradation and the taste will also be sour in selective places, especially around the seed. And importantly, fruits that arrive around the first week of April are more likely to be artificially ripened. But these days, even the wholesalers get mangoes only around the third week of April.”

The hot sellers this season at the Madurai market seem to be the sweet ones like imampasandh, sapattai and malgova. However, there’s a separate set of traders for the sour, unripe mangoes that go into pickles such as kalla mangai, vadu mangai and certain other varieties meant only for pickles. “Some varieties go bad if not sold while still unripe. Some hybrid varieties are meant only for the juice factories and pulp extracting units,” says M Jeeva, a trader from Natham. “Depending on the size, the unripe ones are sorted and auctioned for retailers to take it to the small towns around Madurai and sell them at the daily santhai there.”