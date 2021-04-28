Society

Watch | Madurai’s first woman doctor turns 100

Meet Dr R Padmavathy, Madurai Corporation’s first woman doctor and much-loved obstetrician. She turned 100 years old on April 27, 2021. Dr Padmavathy completed MBBS from Madras Medical College in 1949. At 28, she created a flutter on Madurai’s streets – a lady doctor who could also drive a car. Her popularity soared as she helped in safe delivery of thousands of babies through normal childbirth.

