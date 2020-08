20 August 2020 17:15 IST

For Madras Week we step away from Chennai’s grand edifices to look at portraits of the city shot during lockdown.

Taken when roads were empty, skies clear and families home, these pandemic life chronicles are a treasure trove of emotion and memory.

This is the last in a seven-part series on Chennai and its people, in lockdown, celebrating 381 years of resilience.

