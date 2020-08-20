Signs of life: Portraits of a city during lockdown

Deepa Alexander August 20, 2020 17:15 IST

For Madras Week we step away from Chennai’s grand edifices to look at portraits of the city shot during lockdown.

1/6 Go fly a kite: Sudharsan Ravikumar is a wedding and travel photographer who tells stories of people and places. He used his Nikon Z6 with Nikon AF-S 24-70mm f/2.8 to shot this picture in April. A quintessential Madras terrace portrait, is shows a group of boys talking while a kite soars in a scarlet sky. Photo: Sudharsan Ravikumar The train stops here: Dharma Chandru, landscape, environment and sports photographer, shot this picture of Egmore Railway Station from Gandhi Irwin Bridge in July. The South-West monsoon had brought a shower of rain and he captured the huddled trains going nowhere with his Canon EOS 5D Mark IV. Photo: Dharma Chandru Two worlds: A visual artist who works across projects, Madhavan Palanisamy shot this diptych at the end of April with his Nikon D800 fitted with Nikkor 70-200 f 2.8 lens. Looking at the world outside from his balcony on Cenotaph Road, Madhavan chanced upon a pigeon looking in and hinged the picture with that of a masked man walking on the street below. Photo: Madhavan Palanisamy Where the streets have a game: Naveen Kumar MK, actively involved with The Chennai Photowalk, a city-based community of photography enthusiasts, shot this picture in T Nagar on Independence Day. Taken with a Nikon D3200 with 35mm lens, the photo is of a masked batsman lobbing it into the empty street. Photo: Naveen Kumar MK A temple tale: Pavan Missula moved to Chennai on work in2015 and has been honing his passion for photography since. Stepping out on Saturdays with his Canon 6D w/50mm 1.8 he documents the times we live in. This picture of an empty shop nestled along the striped walls of the Marundeeswarar temple with its towering gopuram in Thiruvanmiyur was shot in June. Photo: Pavan Missula Where the heart is: Pon Prabakaran, a wedding photographer, shot scenes from the everyday at his home in Triplicane. Taken with a Poco F1 mobile, the pictures star his mother and sister. Here, they catch up on life on a languid afternoon in June lounging on a straw mat, while he was perched on the top of the stairs. Photo: Pon Prabakaran